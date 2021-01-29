RESEARCHERS MAP HEART RECOVERY AFTER HEART ATTACK WITH GREAT DETAIL

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (Hubrecht Institute) Researchers from the Hubrecht Institute mapped the recovery of the heart after a heart attack with great detail. They found that cardiomyocytes play an important role in the intracellular communication after a heart attack. The researchers documented their findings in a database that is accessible for scientists around the world. This brings the research field a step closer to the development of therapies for improved recovery after heart injury.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/hi-rmh012821.php