RESEARCHERS INCORPORATE COMPUTER VISION AND UNCERTAINTY INTO AI FOR ROBOTIC PROSTHETICS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 maggio 2020 (North Carolina State University) Researchers have developed new software that can be integrated with existing hardware to enable people using robotic prosthetics or exoskeletons to walk in a safer, more natural manner on different types of terrain. The new framework incorporates computer vision into prosthetic leg control, and includes robust artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that allow the software to better account for uncertainty.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/ncsu-ric052720.php