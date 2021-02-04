RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY “RESCUE” MECHANISM THAT HELPS CELLS SURVIVE MALFUNCTIONING SPLIT

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 04 febbraio 2021 (Hiroshima University) Cells replicate their genetic material and divide into two identical clones to perpetuate life. Some cells pause in the process with a single, undivided nucleus. When the cell resumes division after such a pause, the nucleus can become caught in the fissure, splitting violently, and killing both cells. But that is not always the case. Researchers from Hiroshima University in Japan are starting to understand how active nuclear displacement rescues cell death.

