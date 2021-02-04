giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

PD, ZINGARETTI: NOI E LA LEGA SIAMO FORZE ALTERNATIVE

CONSULTAZIONI, GRILLO: AL TAVOLO PER RISPETTO ISTITUZIONALE, DIFESA DI TUTTI I PROVVEDIMENTI…

GESUITI: ALLARME PER MIGRANTI E RIFUGIATI TRA COLOMBIA E VENEZUELA

NUOVI COLLOQUI INTER-PALESTINESI, CON SULLO SFONDO LE ELEZIONI

IL GRANDE IMAM DI AL-AZHAR: SIAMO TUTTI FRATELLI CON IL DIRITTO DI…

PORTSMOUTH MAN JAILED FOR LONGER

CANCRO, SCONFIGGERLO NON è UNA MISSIONE IMPOSSIBILE

OFCOM REVOCA LA LICENZA DI CGTN PER TRASMETTERE NEL REGNO UNITO

CONSULTAZIONI, TABACCI: NON ABBIAMO CONDIZIONI DA PORRE A DRAGHI

ECONOMY: CHILE SHOULD FOCUS ON REDUCING INEQUALITY FOR SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY…

Agenparl

RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY “RESCUE” MECHANISM THAT HELPS CELLS SURVIVE MALFUNCTIONING SPLIT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 04 febbraio 2021 (Hiroshima University) Cells replicate their genetic material and divide into two identical clones to perpetuate life. Some cells pause in the process with a single, undivided nucleus. When the cell resumes division after such a pause, the nucleus can become caught in the fissure, splitting violently, and killing both cells. But that is not always the case. Researchers from Hiroshima University in Japan are starting to understand how active nuclear displacement rescues cell death.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/hu-ri020321.php

Post collegati

BATTLING BUGS HELP SOLVE MYSTERIES OF WEAPON EVOLUTION

Redazione

RESEARCHERS EXPLORE LINK BETWEEN ‘ALZHEIMER’S GENE’ AND COVID-19

Redazione

SENOLYSIS BY GLUTAMINOLYSIS INHIBITION AMELIORATES VARIOUS AGE-ASSOCIATED DISORDERS

Redazione

BENTHAM SCIENCE JOINS ORCID AS MEMBER ORGANIZATION

Redazione

RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY “RESCUE” MECHANISM THAT HELPS CELLS SURVIVE MALFUNCTIONING SPLIT

Redazione

ABBATTIMENTO NR. 1 PIANTA E POTATURA STRAORD DI 5 PIANTE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More