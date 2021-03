(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 marzo 2021 (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) Researchers have demonstrated how one combination of therapies may be beneficial for patients with mitochondrial respiratory chain disorders. This preclinical research paves the way to develop more tailored treatment options for patients with inherited mitochondrial disease and acquired energy disorders.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/chop-rfe030221.php