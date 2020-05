(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 07 maggio 2020 (Georgia State University) Foods, such as French fries, cheese, cookies, soda, and sports and energy drinks, are commonly found in the diets of United States adults with inflammatory bowel disease, according to a new study by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/gsu-rfc050620.php