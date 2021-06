(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 20 giugno 2021 (American Society for Microbiology) Researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea have found that certain commensal bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2.

