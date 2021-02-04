RESEARCHERS EXPLORE LINK BETWEEN ‘ALZHEIMER’S GENE’ AND COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 04 febbraio 2021 (City of Hope) A City of Hope-led research team found that the same gene that increases the risk for Alzheimer’s disease, ApoE4, can increase the susceptibility to and severity of COVID-19. “Our study provides a causal link between the Alzheimer’s disease risk factor ApoE4 and COVID-19 and explains why some (e.g., ApoE4 carriers) but not all COVID-19 patients exhibit neurological manifestations” said City of Hope’s Yanhong Shi, Ph.D., co-corresponding author of the Cell Stem Cell study.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/coh-rel020321.php