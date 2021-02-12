RESEARCHERS EXAMINE HOW COUNTRIES ESTABLISH BENCHMARKS FOR DEVELOPING THEIR NATIONAL CANCER SURGERY PLANS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), ven 12 febbraio 2021

One of the most critical research issues for national and global cancer policy is to understand which gaps exist in human resourcing of cancer surgery. To address the skill shortages that certain countries may have, and the support in up-skilling or training that they may need, this needs to be comprehensively investigated.

With this aim in mind, a team of researchers from the School of Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, led by Professor Richard Sullivan, have started a collaboration between the Institute of Cancer Policy, of which Richard is a Director at, and a group at the University of New South Wales – led by Professor Michael Barton. Professor Barton’s team had previously developed methodologies for looking into this critical health systems issue.

Their initial analysis revealed that there are massive workforce deficits in low-middle and low-income countries, because there is not sufficient training for enough surgical staff, as well as an inadequate expenditure of health, lack of surgical centres of excellence and, a lack of cancer surgical clinical trials. It was also found that there is significant migration of trained surgeons to the higher income countries.