(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 13 giugno 2020 Researchers have developed a COVID-19 test that pinpoints human antibodies specific to a particular part of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The test can be ramped up to document past and recent COVID-19 infections and possibly used to identify asymptomatic virus infection and the level of immunity in individuals.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611183908.htm