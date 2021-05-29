(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 29 maggio 2021 (University of California – San Diego) UC San Diego scientists have developed a genetics toolkit that helps pave the way to a gene drive designed to stop Culex mosquitoes from spreading disease. Much less studied than other genera, Culex mosquitoes spread devastating afflictions stemming from West Nile virus, Japanese encephalitis virus and the pathogen causing avian malaria.

