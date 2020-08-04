RESEARCHERS CREATE ARTIFICIAL ORGANELLES TO CONTROL CELLULAR BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 (Duke University) Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a method for controlling the phase separation of an emerging class of proteins to create artificial membrane-less organelles within human cells. The advance, similar to controlling how vinegar forms droplets within oil, creates opportunities for engineering synthetic structures to modulate existing cell functions or create entirely new behaviors within cells.

