(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 maggio 2020 (North Carolina State University) High-throughput analysis of blood plasma could aid in identification of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The work sheds further light on a pathway involved in disease progression and appears to rule out an environmental neurotoxin as playing a role in ALS.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/ncsu-rcm052920.php