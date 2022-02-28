(AGENPARL) – lun 28 febbraio 2022 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

02/28/2022 09:30 AM EST

In this segment of a regular feature on authors who use the Library’s collections, we interview Walter Stahr, a lawyer turned historian. His latest biography, published in 2022, is “Salmon P. Chase: Lincoln’s Vital Rival,” a look at the influential treasury secretary and later chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court during the mid 19th century.