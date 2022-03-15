(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.
This researcher Q&A, part of an occasional series, catches up with Melissa Koch, who uses the Library’s collection to write nonfiction books for children and young adults. As of late, she’s been focused on suffragist leader Lucy Stone.
Researcher Stories: Melissa Koch
