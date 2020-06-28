RESEARCHER SPECIALIZED IN DEVELOPMENT OF NEW FIBROUS BIO-FILLERS FOR TIRE RUBBER NANOCOMPOSITES (M/F)

Type:

Researcher

Contract type:

Fixed term contract

Duration:

18 months

Place:

Belvaux

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department

Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the department, with over 190 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. The department’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars supported by dedicated platform specialists as below:

nanomaterials and nanotechnology

scientific instrumentation and process technology

structural composite materials and manufacturing

and functional polymer unit

Description

We are looking for a highly motivated researcher that holds a PhD degree to perform a key-role in an ambitious project. She/He is in charge of processing bio-sourced nanofibers with mechanical technologies combined with chemical treatments. The applicant is expected to mix the developed nanofillers in rubber-based matrices, to characterize the derived polymeric nanocomposites, and to correlate the mechanical performances with the compounds and process parameters. This ambitious research project is performed in strong collaboration with the experts from Goodyear located in Luxembourg.

Profile

Education

PhD in Material Sciences or Chemical Engineering

Required seniority

At least 4 years of professional experience and demonstrated competencies in cellulosic materials and polymer-composites after completion of the PhD

Proven track record (papers, patents, conference proceedings)

Technical skills

Strong background and extensive hands-on experience in cellulosic materials processing, polymer-composites, and mechanical performance & physical-chemical characterizations

Excellent laboratory skills

Excellent project management, analytical, and report writing skills

Excellent communication skills (oral, written, presentation)

Demonstrated ability to generate new ideas, concepts, models, and solutions

Collaborative skills, initiative, result oriented, organization, and capacity to work in an interdisciplinary environment

Language skills

Proficient written and spoken English is mandatory

Knowledge of French would be an asset