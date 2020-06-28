lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

SANITÀ, SALVINI: SÌ AL BONUS ECONOMICO PER MEDICI E INFERMIERI, VITTORIA DELLA…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

BRITISH EMBASSY HOLDS VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE WEBINAR ON COVID-19

SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO TESTIMONI DI GESù CHE BUSSANO AI NOSTRI CUORI

PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: ADERIRE AL VANGELO è DONARSI CON GENEROSITà

FRANCESCO PREGA PER IL FUTURO DELLA SIRIA E DEI POPOLI DELLA REGIONE

CRISI UMANITARIA NELLO YEMEN , I BAMBINI NEL CUORE DEL PAPA

CS_COMO, LUCIA PORTA LA CROCE ROSSA NEL SUO ELABORATO DI FINE ANNO:…

Agenparl

RESEARCHER SPECIALIZED IN DEVELOPMENT OF NEW FIBROUS BIO-FILLERS FOR TIRE RUBBER NANOCOMPOSITES (M/F)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 28 giugno 2020

Reference : MRT-2020-056

Type:
Researcher
Contract type:
Fixed term contract
Duration:
18 months
Place:
Belvaux

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department

Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the department, with over 190 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. The department’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars supported by dedicated platform specialists as below:

  • nanomaterials and nanotechnology
  • scientific instrumentation and process technology
  • structural composite materials and manufacturing
  • and functional polymer unit

Description

We are looking for a highly motivated researcher that holds a PhD degree to perform a key-role in an ambitious project. She/He is in charge of processing bio-sourced nanofibers with mechanical technologies combined with chemical treatments. The applicant is expected to mix the developed nanofillers in rubber-based matrices, to characterize the derived polymeric nanocomposites, and to correlate the mechanical performances with the compounds and process parameters. This ambitious research project is performed in strong collaboration with the experts from Goodyear located in Luxembourg.

Profile

Education

  • PhD in Material Sciences or Chemical Engineering

Required seniority

  • At least 4 years of professional experience and demonstrated competencies in cellulosic materials and polymer-composites after completion of the PhD
  • Proven track record (papers, patents, conference proceedings)

Technical skills

  • Strong background and extensive hands-on experience in cellulosic materials processing, polymer-composites, and mechanical performance & physical-chemical characterizations
  • Excellent laboratory skills
  • Excellent project management, analytical, and report writing skills
  • Excellent communication skills (oral, written, presentation)
  • Demonstrated ability to generate new ideas, concepts, models, and solutions
  • Collaborative skills, initiative, result oriented, organization, and capacity to work in an interdisciplinary environment

Language skills

  • Proficient written and spoken English is mandatory
  • Knowledge of French would be an asset

Share this page:

Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/mrt-2020-056/

Post collegati

RESEARCHER SPECIALIZED IN DEVELOPMENT OF NEW FIBROUS BIO-FILLERS FOR TIRE RUBBER NANOCOMPOSITES (M/F)

Redazione

UFV CELEBRATES GRADUATES OF 2020 IN INNOVATIVE WAYS

Redazione

APERTURA MERCATO RIONALE DI TOR SAN LORENZO

Redazione

INVITO CONFERENZA STAMPA SINDACO CARAMASCHI E VICE SINDACO WALCHER SU DECISIONI GIUNTA (IN PRESENZA)

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS AND UNIVERSITY REFORMS PUT AT RISK AUSTRALIA’S RESEARCH GAINS OF THE LAST 15 YEARS

Redazione

VOORMALIG COMMANDANT DER LUCHTSTRIJDKRACHTEN ALEXANDER SCHNITGER OVERLEDEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More