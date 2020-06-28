RESEARCHER SPECIALIZED IN DEVELOPMENT OF NEW FIBROUS BIO-FILLERS FOR TIRE RUBBER NANOCOMPOSITES (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 28 giugno 2020
Reference : MRT-2020-056
Type:
Researcher
Contract type:
Fixed term contract
Duration:
18 months
Place:
Belvaux
Context
Your work environment
The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.
You will be part of the LIST Materials Research and Technology department
Through its research into advanced materials and processes, the department, with over 190 researchers and engineers, contributes to the emergence of enabling technologies that underpin the innovation processes of local and international industry. The department’s activities hinge on four thematic pillars supported by dedicated platform specialists as below:
- nanomaterials and nanotechnology
- scientific instrumentation and process technology
- structural composite materials and manufacturing
- and functional polymer unit
Description
We are looking for a highly motivated researcher that holds a PhD degree to perform a key-role in an ambitious project. She/He is in charge of processing bio-sourced nanofibers with mechanical technologies combined with chemical treatments. The applicant is expected to mix the developed nanofillers in rubber-based matrices, to characterize the derived polymeric nanocomposites, and to correlate the mechanical performances with the compounds and process parameters. This ambitious research project is performed in strong collaboration with the experts from Goodyear located in Luxembourg.
Profile
Education
- PhD in Material Sciences or Chemical Engineering
Required seniority
- At least 4 years of professional experience and demonstrated competencies in cellulosic materials and polymer-composites after completion of the PhD
- Proven track record (papers, patents, conference proceedings)
Technical skills
- Strong background and extensive hands-on experience in cellulosic materials processing, polymer-composites, and mechanical performance & physical-chemical characterizations
- Excellent laboratory skills
- Excellent project management, analytical, and report writing skills
- Excellent communication skills (oral, written, presentation)
- Demonstrated ability to generate new ideas, concepts, models, and solutions
- Collaborative skills, initiative, result oriented, organization, and capacity to work in an interdisciplinary environment
Language skills
- Proficient written and spoken English is mandatory
- Knowledge of French would be an asset
