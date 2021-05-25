(AGENPARL) – CHANIA (GREECE),RE, mar 25 maggio 2021

Technical University of Crete participates in the Research and Innovation project ROBINSON (Smart integration of local energy sources and innovative storage for flexible, secure and cost-efficIent energy supply on industrialized islands) with indigo team (Industrial and Digital Innovations Research Group) and Assistant Professor of School of Production Engineering and Management George Arampatzis as the Principal Investigator.

ROBINSON is currently on the first year of its implementation (project duration: 10/2020 – 09/2024) and is funded under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme. The project consortium consists of Academic Institutions, Research Centres, Industries and Enterprises from 10 countries (Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom) and it is coordinated by the European Turbine Network. Greek partnership consists of TUC and the Region of Crete.

ROBINSON’s main mission is to develop an integrated energy system tailored to islands with industrial activities coupling locally available energy sources, electrical and thermal networks and innovative storage technologies. To achieve the target, innovative technologies will be developed, integrated on the island and managed by a novel energy management system (EMS) based on Digital Twining and including non-electrical resources such as biomass gasification, wastewater valorisation and industrial symbiosis in terms of heat and oxygen reuse. Such integrated system will ensure a reliable, cost-efficient and resilient energy supply contributing to the decarbonisation of the European Islands phasing out the fossil fuels and hence decreasing CO2 emissions.

ROBINSON solution will be demonstrated on the island of Eigerøy, Norway, and replication studies will be conducted for the island of Crete (Greece) and the Western Isles (Scotland). In Crete, the integrated ROBINSON solution will be implemented in Kissamos area of Chania with a focus on the rusk bakery industry “the Manna” of “N.Tsatsaronakis S.A.” company.

