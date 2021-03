(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), lun 22 marzo 2021

Author(s): Katherine Wright

An undergraduate student is working to develop an imaging analysis technique for the speedy diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders, which could allow clinicians to start treatment earlier than is currently possible.

[Physics 14, 44] Published Mon Mar 22, 2021

Fonte/Source: http://link.aps.org/doi/10.1103/Physics.14.44