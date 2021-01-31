(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Research is a very important component in evidence-based policy making: Sh Arjun Munda





Posted On:

31 JAN 2021 6:30PM by PIB Delhi

Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) in collaboration with (IIPA) organized three Days’ virtual workshop on ‘Multidisciplinary Approach on Tribal sustainable Development’ from 28-30 January 2021. During the workshop, 70 Tribal research scholars, from different Universities i.e. NEHU, RGNU, Tripura Central University, Nagaland University, JNU, DU, Osmania University, University of Hyderabad, Mysore University, BHU, etc. presented their papers. The heads of various Centre of Excellence (CoEs) and Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs chaired the technical sessions in this conference to Mentor the Tribal Scholars.

In his message, Sh. Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs conveyed that research is a very important component in evidence-based policy making. The program aims at development of the Tribal scholars by providing an environment of learning, support, contribution and recognition to enable them to participate in various research and evaluation activities undertaken by MoTA at Central and State levels.

Speaking at the Inaugural session Shri. R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, MoTA, said, that there is urgent need for improvement of quality of research as the number of patent created is not commensurate with the researches undertaken in India. He suggested that collaboration is basic key to knowledge enhancement and Networking of scholars working in the similar research topics should be promoted. Finding solutions to contemporary issues should be the goal of research. He also mentioned about creating awareness about plagiarism in Universities. He appreciated this initiative as a platform for Scholars to collaborate, network with mentors and to come out with quality research.”

Padma Shri awardee Smt. Rahibai Soma Popere in her Special address said that though she did not have a formal school education, she had the traditional knowledge of farming taught by her father that she applied in her life. Rahibai who is famously known as “Seed Mother” works with a strong group of 3500 women from her Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and wishes to spread the good work to other states farmers as well. “I want every farmer to know the benefit of traditional farming and to have access to good and safe food,’ she said.

The Ministry is providing scholarship t0 750 research scholars every year for doing MPhil and PhD in National Fellowship Scholarship Scheme, where Tribal Scholars from all over India puruse higher studies. In order to get connected with Tribal Talent, harness their strength by understanding their areas of interest and empowering them to develop as entrepreneurs, researchers and teachers, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has chalked out the unique initiative called Tribal Talent Pool in collaboration with Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, MoTA, mentioned that with digitalization of entire scholarship process and development of IT system, now there is complete data of number of scholars engaged in different areas of research and they can be mentored in their respective field by various reputed organization associated with Ministry. IIPA is also entrusted with the task of reviewing quality of research thesis and to encourage quality research and help in capacity building of tribal scholars.

Smt R Jaya, Joint Secretary, MoTA said that “Ministry selects tribal research scholars for fellowship assistance through rigorous process. Tribal scholars have huge potential to do the best in the field of research. TTP is the beginning of life long journey. IIPA, MoTA, COEs and Tribal scholars are working together for creation and success of TTP. ”

Shri S.N Tripathi , DG , IIPA said “We want this Talent Pool to carry forward their work in the guidance and become a force or a think-tank of the ministry to help in conservation of tribal community.”.

Dr. Nupur Tiwary, Head, CoE , IIPA and Director of this program informed that IIPA has conducted six workshops in last 1 year physically and also through vrtual medium. Tribal talent Pool (TTP) platform is also creating an alumni base for future assistance and research fellows are keenly participating in various programs.

During the three days of Virtual Worshop , 70 research papers were presented and discussed by tribal research scholars on various themes like tribal health, reproductive health, digital skilling, folk medicine, entrepreneurial opportunity, protection of tribal traditions etc. There were four themetic sessions mainly on tribal migration, traditional knowledge of primitive tribes, livelihood, digital skilling and role of communication system. The scholars presented their empirical findings on these emerging issues and received valuable guidance from the mentors. These research papers would be available on tribal digital repository developed by the Ministry.

NB/SK/jk-MoTA-31-01-2021

Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1693745