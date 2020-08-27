RESEARCH ILLUMINATES NEW ELEMENT OF PLANT IMMUNE DEFENSE RESPONSE TO BIOTIC STRESS

giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 27 agosto 2020 (American Phytopathological Society) A collaboration between scientists with the Vidali at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the Centro de Biotecnología y Genómica de Plantas in Madrid resulted in the first article addressing the involvement of cytosolic calcium oscillations and waves in the immune response of P. patens to a biotic stress. Specifically, the scientists administered chitin oligosaccharides to simulate a fungal infection.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/aps-rin082620.php

