RESEARCH HEADLINES – NAVIGATING AROUND A BEE’S POINT OF VIEW

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 19 maggio 2020

For years, researchers have struggled to understand how bees navigate so effectively with such small brains. Now, an EU-funded project has developed new technology to enhance our understanding and to potentially advance efforts in bee conservation. This new knowledge could also be transferred to other sectors, such as engineering.

Fonte/Source: http://ec.europa.eu/research/infocentre/article_en.cfm?id=/research/headlines/news/article_20_05_19_en.html?infocentre&item=Infocentre&artid=52486&pk_campaign=rss_page