RESEARCH HEADLINES – LASER TECHNOLOGY TO PROTECT CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE FROM LIGHTNING STRIKES

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, ven 03 luglio 2020

Lightning strikes can cause substantial damage to buildings and critical infrastructure, such as airports. To mitigate this risk, one EU project is attempting to use powerful laser technology to control where lightning strikes. If successful, the resulting laser lightning rod could help save money – and lives.

