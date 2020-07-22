mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
RESEARCH HEADLINES – BANKING ON CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS FOR ECO-BENEFITS

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 22 luglio 2020
ImageThe building industry produces a significant volume of waste which, in turn, creates a sizeable environmental impact. EU-funded research has developed know-how and tools to help the construction sector embrace the circular economy and increase the reuse, reconfiguration and recycling of products, materials, components and buildings.

