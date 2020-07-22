RESEARCH HEADLINES – BANKING ON CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS FOR ECO-BENEFITS

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 22 luglio 2020

The building industry produces a significant volume of waste which, in turn, creates a sizeable environmental impact. EU-funded research has developed know-how and tools to help the construction sector embrace the circular economy and increase the reuse, reconfiguration and recycling of products, materials, components and buildings.

Fonte/Source: http://ec.europa.eu/research/infocentre/article_en.cfm?id=/research/headlines/news/article_18_05_04-1_en.html?infocentre&item=Infocentre&artid=48396&pk_campaign=rss_page