RESEARCH FELLOW IN PRIMARY CARE RESEARCH – CATALYST PROGRAMME (HY0321)

Reference: HY0321 Campus: Hull Faculty/Area: Faculty of Health Sciences School/Department: Hull York Medical School Subject Group/Team: Academy of Primary Care Salary: £34,804 to £40,322

per annum Fixed Term – 12 months Post Type: Full Time Closing Date: Thursday 04 March 2021

This post will require a standard DBS check

Applicants are required to submit a current CV and covering letter outlining how their qualifications and experience meet the Person Specification in the Job Description below

The Academy of Primary Care at Hull York Medical School seeks to appoint a Research Fellow to support the delivery of the new NHSE funded CATALYST programme.

CATALYST will deliver and evaluate an innovative evidence-informed GP workforce development programme across Humber Coast & Vale (HCV); through a collaborative (living lab) model of research-driven professional development, innovation and improvement.

The Research Fellow will join the CATALYST team consisting of two GP Portfolio Fellows and a second research fellow, working under the guidance of Prof Joanne Reeve (Director, Academy of Primary Care) and Dr Dan Roper (Clinical Lead Primary Care HCV).

This full-time role will be based at the Allam Medical Building, University of Hull, and involve work with partners across HCV. The post is funded initially for twelve months.

Your day to day role will require you to support local practitioners in quality improvement activities, alongside robust evaluation of the Catalyst programme. The post will be of interest to anyone with experience of community-based, including primary care, research. The post offers an exciting opportunity for a primary care/health services researcher to both develop their own academic career as well as contribute to making a difference in primary care.

For informal discussion about the role, please contact Prof Joanne Reeve: <a data-fr-linked="true"

Further details:

