Osaka University Symposium

Research Center on Ethical, Legal and Social Issues Kickoff Symposium – Considering Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues to Promote Co-Creation in AI Network Society

[Date and Time] Monday, March 9, 2020 – 14:00 ~ 17:30

[Venue] Congrès Convention Center, Grand Front Osaka

[Hosted by] Osaka University

[With support from] Japan Science and Technology Agency (planned)

Overview

Osaka University will establish the Research Center on Ethical, Legal and Social Issues to serve as a comprehensive research hub for ethical, legal, and social issues (ELSI) related to new technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

This symposium will celebrate the establishment of the Research Center on Ethical, Legal and Social Issues with discussions from various perspectives on the ELSI of new technology, such as AI, from researchers and business people in both the sciences and humanities.

[Greetings]

• Opening greeting – NISHIO Shojiro (President, Osaka University)

• Guest greeting – MASAKI Masato (Director General, Education Policy Bureau, MEXT)

[Part 1: Keynote Lectures]

• Keynote lecture

“Science in Society, for Society – 20 Years Since the ‘Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge'”

KOBAYASHI Tadashi (Professor, Center for the Study of CO*Design, Osaka University)

• Keynote Lecture

“Academic Entrepreneurs – Fairness and Reciprocity —

on the Announcement of The 6th Science and Technology Basic Plan”

UEYAMA Takahiro (Member, Council for Science, Technology and Innovation)

[Part 2: Panel Discussion]

Topic: Considering Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues to Promote Co-Creation in AI Network Society

Panelists:

UEYAMA Takahiro (Member, Council for Science, Technology and Innovation)

OHTA Yoshihiro (President and CEO, Arithmer Inc.)

KUKITA Minao (Professor, Graduate School of Informatics, Nagoya University)

NAKAYAMA Ryuichi (Dean, Graduate School of Law and Politics, Osaka University)

DOME Takuo (Director, Social Solutions Initiative, Osaka University)

Moderator:

KOBAYASHI Tadashi (Professor, Center for the Study of CO*Design, Osaka University)

[Greeting (5 min)]

• Closing remarks – MITSUNARI Kenji (Executive Vice President, Osaka University)

