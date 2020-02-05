5 Febbraio 2020
[RESEARCH ARTICLES] OSTEOCLAST-MEDIATED BONE RESORPTION IS CONTROLLED BY A COMPENSATORY NETWORK OF SECRETED AND MEMBRANE-TETHERED METALLOPROTEINASES

(AGENPARL) – Washington ( D.C), wed 05 febbraio 2020

Research ArticleBone

Science Translational Medicine  05 Feb 2020:
Vol. 12, Issue 529, eaaw6143
DOI: /scitranslmed.aaw6143

Lingxin Zhu

The State Key Laboratory Breeding Base of Basic Science of Stomatology (Hubei-MOST) and Key Laboratory of Oral Biomedicine Ministry of Education, School and Hospital of Stomatology, Wuhan University, Wuhan , China.Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Yi Tang

Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Xiao-Yan Li

Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Evan T. Keller

Department of Pathology, Department of Urology and the Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Jingwen Yang

The State Key Laboratory Breeding Base of Basic Science of Stomatology (Hubei-MOST) and Key Laboratory of Oral Biomedicine Ministry of Education, School and Hospital of Stomatology, Wuhan University, Wuhan , China.School of Dentistry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Jung-Sun Cho

Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Tamar Y. Feinberg

Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Stephen J. Weiss

Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, USA.

Fonte/Source: http://stm.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/short/12/529/eaaw6143?rss=1

