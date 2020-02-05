5 Febbraio 2020
[RESEARCH ARTICLES] DISTINCT IMMUNE PHENOTYPES IN INFANTS DEVELOPING ASTHMA DURING CHILDHOOD

(AGENPARL) – Washington ( D.C), mer 05 febbraio 2020

Research ArticleAsthma

Science Translational Medicine  05 Feb 2020:
Vol. 12, Issue 529, eaaw0258
DOI: /scitranslmed.aaw0258

Anna Hammerich Thysen

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine, Technical University of Denmark, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

Johannes Waage

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Jeppe Madura Larsen

Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine, Technical University of Denmark, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

Morten Arendt Rasmussen

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.Department of Food Science, Faculty of Science, University of Copenhagen, DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Jakob Stokholm

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Bo Chawes

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Nadia Rahman Fink

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Tine Marie Pedersen

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Helene Wolsk

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Sunna Thorsteinsdottir

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Thomas Litman

Explorative Biology, LEO Pharma, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark.

Harald Renz

Institute of Laboratory Medicine, Universities of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center (UGMLC), Philipps Universität Marburg, German Center for Lung Research (DZL), 35043 Marburg, Germany.

Klaus Bønnelykke

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Hans Bisgaard

COPSAC, Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, DK-2200 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Susanne Brix

Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine, Technical University of Denmark, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

Fonte/Source: http://stm.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/short/12/529/eaaw0258?rss=1

