(AGENPARL) – Washington ( D.C), mer 05 febbraio 2020

Although several genetic risk factors for neurodegenerative disorders have been identified, often the mechanistic aspect is not clear. Now, Zhao et al. and Davis et al. investigated whether apolipoprotein E4 (APOE4) genotype, a major risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases, affected α-synuclein pathology in mouse models and Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. Zhao et al. generated a mouse model of α-synucleinopathy and showed that APOE4 exacerbated α-synuclein pathology independent of amyloid. Davis et al. used mouse models of α-synucleinopathy and analyzed cognition in patients with PD to demonstrate that APOE4 directly regulated α-synuclein pathology and was associated with faster cognitive decline. These results provide insight into the mechanisms linking APOE genotype to neurodegenerative disorders.

Apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 genotype is associated with increased risk of dementia in Parkinson’s disease (PD), but the mechanism is not clear, because patients often have a mixture of α-synuclein (αSyn), amyloid-β (Aβ), and tau pathologies. APOE ε4 exacerbates brain Aβ pathology, as well as tau pathology, but it is not clear whether APOE genotype independently regulates αSyn pathology. In this study, we generated A53T αSyn transgenic mice (A53T) on Apoe knockout (A53T/EKO) or human APOE knockin backgrounds (A, E3, and E4). At 12 months of age, A mice accumulated higher amounts of brainstem detergent-insoluble phosphorylated αSyn compared to A53T/EKO and A; detergent-insoluble αSyn in A mice was undetectable. By immunohistochemistry, A mice displayed a higher burden of phosphorylated αSyn and reactive gliosis compared to A mice. A mice exhibited increased survival and improved motor performance compared to other APOE genotypes. In a complementary model of αSyn spreading, striatal injection of αSyn preformed fibrils induced greater accumulation of αSyn pathology in the substantia nigra of A mice compared to A and A53T/EKO mice. In two separate cohorts of human patients with PD, APOE ε4/ε4 individuals showed the fastest rate of cognitive decline over time. Our results demonstrate that APOE genotype directly regulates αSyn pathology independent of its established effects on Aβ and tau, corroborate the finding that APOE ε4 exacerbates pathology, and suggest that APOE ε2 may protect against αSyn aggregation and neurodegeneration in synucleinopathies.

Pathologically, PD is characterized by the accumulation of insoluble aggregates of α-synuclein (αSyn) in LB and Lewy neurites (LNs) in multiple brain regions, including limbic areas and the neocortex in advanced cases ( 9 , 10 ). Additional neuropathologic features classically associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are also commonly seen in the brains of many patients with PD and dementia, including amyloid plaques composed of Aβ peptides and neurofibrillary tangles containing the protein tau ( 11 , 12 ). This overlapping neuropathology, combined with the well-established role of apoE isoforms in AD pathophysiology ( 13 , 14 ), is often interpreted as an APOE effect on cognition in PD mediated by comorbid AD neuropathology ( 15 ). However, other studies have demonstrated an effect of APOE genotype on cognition and Lewy pathology in PD that is independent of coexisting AD pathology ( 16 – 18 ), suggesting that APOE may directly influence the development and progression of αSyn pathology.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a diverse range of motor and nonmotor symptoms ( 1 ). Of the nonmotor symptoms, dementia affects about 25 to 30% of all patients with PD and causes substantial morbidity ( 2 ). The risk of dementia in PD increases with age, affecting about 80% of patients who survive 20 years ( 3 ). Many patients take years to develop dementia, whereas others have a more rapid course, and in some cases, dementia precedes motor symptoms. This clinical heterogeneity prompted the classification of patients with PD who develop dementia more than 1 year after the onset of motor symptoms as having “PD dementia,” whereas patients who develop dementia within 1 year of, or before, motor symptoms as having “dementia with Lewy bodies” (DLB) ( 4 ), but the time to dementia onset in PD is more likely a continuous rather than a categorical variable. The exact basis for this clinical variability is unclear, and there are no disease-modifying treatments to slow the course of PD or its associated dementia. Genetic association studies have implicated APOE ε4 as a risk factor for decline in specific cognitive domains in PD ( 5 – 7 ), and APOE ε4 has been linked to rate of cognitive decline in PD ( 8 ), but the underlying molecular mechanisms are not well understood.

Given our findings in mouse models that APOE4 exacerbated pSyn pathology, whereas APOE2 exerted a protective effect, we examined cohorts of patients with PD to determine whether a similar effect is present in humans. Given that previous studies have described an APOE genotype effect on dementia in PD, but not on overall disease risk or motor symptoms ( 23 ), we focused our attention on cognition. Several studies have reported that APOE ε4 is a risk factor for dementia related to PD ( 5 – 8 , 16 , 24 – 26 ), but less is known about the risk associated with APOE ε2. We analyzed data from 251 patients enrolled in the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), a longitudinal study of patients with PD with clinical, genetic, and biomarker data that is publicly available ( 27 ). We used a linear mixed model incorporating genetic, demographic, and the last available cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarker data from the PPMI study to determine the impact of APOE genotype on the rate of decline of Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores over time. We found that after accounting for all variables in the model, the presence of APOE ε4 was associated with a faster rate of decline in MoCA score over time ( Table 1 ). Our model included CSF measures of Aβ42 and phosphorylated tau (pTau) from the last available sample, which related to MoCA decline in an expected manner, with individuals with lower CSF Aβ42 or higher CSF pTau having a faster rate of decline in MoCA score over time. Similarly, we observed an expected effect of education level, with fewer years of education being associated with a faster rate of decline. The fact that APOE ε4 remained significant (P = ) in this multivariate model indicates that it affects cognitive decline independently of other contributors including CSF Aβ42 and pTau. We did not find any association between CSF αSyn concentration and rate of decline of MoCA score, possibly because this association lacked sufficient strength and did not meet threshold for significance after statistical correction in our multivariate model or possibly due to technical and biological challenges that are recognized as limitations of CSF αSyn as a biomarker in PD ( 28 ).

To determine whether APOE genotype regulates αSyn pathology in a complementary model system, we performed stereotactic injection of αSyn preformed fibrils (PFFs) into the dorsal striatum of Apoe knockout and human APOE2, APOE3, or APOE4 knockin mice. This paradigm initiates robust spreading of αSyn pathology from the striatum to connected regions including substantia nigra and causes degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra ( 22 ). This model does not require overexpression of Tg αSyn, but rather the αSyn PFFs induce aggregation of endogenous mouse αSyn. After unilateral injection of αSyn PFFs into the striatum, APOE4 mice accumulated more pSyn pathology in the ipsilateral substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc) than APOE2 or Apoe KO mice, indicating that APOE genotype regulates spreading of pSyn pathology ( Fig. 6, A and B ). pSyn pathology in the striatum was not changed across APOE genotypes (fig. S8). αSyn PFF injection also decreased the number of tyrosine hydroxylase (TH)–positive dopaminergic neurons in the ipsilateral SNpc in APOE2, APOE3, and APOE4 mice compared to the contralateral side, suggesting that human apoE isoforms may potentiate the toxic effect of αSyn PFFs on dopaminergic neurons in this model system ( Fig. 6, A and C ).

Given the sharp decline we observed in A53T mice once they began to develop end-stage paralysis, we measured latency to fall in an inverted wire screen test to assess subtle motor dysfunction that might develop ahead of this precipitous decline, despite the lack of obvious abnormalities observed in these mice during routine ambulation. In longitudinal measurements, A mice consistently reached a criterion of 60 s through 12 months of age, whereas other genotypes displayed a decline in motor function beginning about 4 to 6 months, with A53T/EKO and A trending worse than A ( Fig. 5A ). Survival analysis showed that A mice lived longer (median survival, 18.4 months) than A53T/EKO (median survival, 11.6 months) and A (median survival, 11.7 months) mice ( Fig. 5B ). After correction for multiple comparisons (Bonferroni-corrected threshold P = ), differences in survival remained significant between A and A mice (P = ) as well as between A and A53T/EKO mice (P = ). These two findings set APOE2 apart as the strongest genetic influence on motor dysfunction and neurodegeneration in A53T αSyn-Tg mice and suggest that there may be a protective gain of function associated with APOE2 in this model system.

( A ) WGCNA dendrogram group genes measured in the midbrain of 12-month-old A53T mice into distinct modules defined by dendrogram branch clustering, enriched for GOs linked to specific cell type or cellular function. ( B ) Module-trait analysis between gene modules defined by WGCNA and APOE genotype or pSyn IHC. Data are shown as correlation coefficient (P value). ( C ) Heatmap of relative expression of turquoise module genes in A53T mice stratified by APOE genotype and end-stage paralysis (denoted with asterisks). ( D ) Eigengene analysis for turquoise module by APOE genotype. Open symbols indicate mice with end-stage paralysis. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. Kruskal-Wallis test. n.s., not significant. ( E ) Linear regression between pSyn IHC (% area) and turquoise module eigenvalue among A mice (n = 10; r 2 = , P < ). ( F ) Heatmap of relative expression of green module genes stratified by APOE genotype and end-stage paralysis (denoted with asterisk). ( G ) Eigengene analysis for green module by APOE genotype. Open symbols indicate mice with end-stage paralysis. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

( A ) WGCNA dendrogram group genes measured in the midbrain of 12-month-old A53T mice into distinct modules defined by dendrogram branch clustering, enriched for GOs linked to specific cell type or cellular function. ( B ) Module-trait analysis between gene modules defined by WGCNA and APOE genotype or pSyn IHC. Data are shown as correlation coefficient (P value). ( C ) Heatmap of relative expression of turquoise module genes in A53T mice stratified by APOE genotype and end-stage paralysis (denoted with asterisks). ( D ) Eigengene analysis for turquoise module by APOE genotype. Open symbols indicate mice with end-stage paralysis. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. Kruskal-Wallis test. n.s., not significant. ( E ) Linear regression between pSyn IHC (% area) and turquoise module eigenvalue among A mice (n = 10; r 2 = , P < ). ( F ) Heatmap of relative expression of green module genes stratified by APOE genotype and end-stage paralysis (denoted with asterisk). ( G ) Eigengene analysis for green module by APOE genotype. Open symbols indicate mice with end-stage paralysis. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

To further investigate relationships between APOE genotype and pSyn pathology in A53T mice, we performed weighted gene coexpression network analysis (WGCNA) using the NanoString nCounter data. We identified five gene coexpression modules, two of which, the turquoise and green modules, exhibited significant (r > 0.5, P < 0.01) correlations with either APOE genotype or pSyn burden ( Fig. 4, A and B , and tables S4 and S5). Gene ontology (GO) analysis demonstrated that the turquoise module, composed of 233 genes, was enriched for genes related to the immune response (tables S4 and S6). The turquoise module was highly correlated with pSyn burden ( Fig. 4B ), consistent with our initial analysis that stratification by the presence of pSyn pathology accounted for a large proportion of genes changed at the P < 0.01 level ( Fig. 3A ). Analysis of eigengene expression in the turquoise module by individual animal demonstrated that increased expression in this module was tightly linked to the end-stage paralysis phenotype and the presence of pSyn pathology ( Fig. 4, C to E , and fig. S7A). The green module, composed of 83 genes, was enriched for genes related to myelination and was negatively correlated with pSyn burden but positively correlated with APOE2 genotype ( Fig. 4B and tables S4 and S6). Analysis by individual animal corroborated that eigengene expression in this module varied by APOE genotype and also by end-stage paralysis phenotype in APOE4 background mice ( Fig. 4, F and G , and fig. S7B). Although the implications of increased expression of myelination genes in the APOE2 background is not immediately clear, the link between oligodendrocytes and the pathophysiology of synucleinopathies is intriguing, based, in part, on the fact that oligodendrocytes are the principal cell type in which αSyn aggregates in multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rapidly progressive synucleinopathy. We performed double-label IHC with pSyn and 2′,3′-cyclic nucleotide 3′-phosphodiesterase (CNPase), a myelin-associated enzyme that marks oligodendrocytes. We observed minimal colocalization between pSyn and CNPase in the brainstem where most of the pSyn pathology develops, indicating that pSyn aggregates do not substantially accumulate in oligodendrocytes in A53T mice at this age (fig. S8). We also observed a modest negative correlation (r = −0.46, P = 0.02) of the blue module with pSyn pathology ( Fig. 4B and tables S4 and S6). GO analysis found that the blue module, composed of 228 genes, was enriched for genes associated with synaptic transmission; thus, the negative correlation with pSyn may reflect a neurodegenerative association in this model system. Last, we observed a modest positive correlation (r = 0.47, P = 0.02) of the yellow module with APOE2 genotype ( Fig. 4B and tables S4 and S6). GO analysis found that the yellow module contained 94 genes including multiple antiapoptotic genes. Whether this antiapoptotic module is mechanistically related to the delay in progression to end-stage paralysis we observed in A mice is unclear given the modest statistical correlation we observed.

Our group recently found that APOE4 was associated with microglia and astrocyte activation in a mouse model of tauopathy ( 21 ). To further investigate the mechanism of increased pSyn pathology and gliosis we observed in A53T mice, we performed multiplex gene expression analysis using a customized NanoString nCounter panel enriched for inflammatory genes. We quantified expression of 781 genes from the midbrains of 12-month-old A53T/EKO, A, and A mice, which develops similar pSyn pathology compared to the adjacent brainstem ( 19 ). We designed this experiment so that about half of the A53T/EKO and A mice analyzed had end-stage paralysis at the time of tissue collection, whereas none of our A mice showed signs of paralysis by this age. We found that most of the sample variance correlated with the presence of pSyn pathology as determined by IHC performed on the accompanying hemibrains of each mouse ( Fig. 3A , fig. S6 for principal components analysis, and table S1 for gene list). Stratification by APOE genotype did not reveal changes in most of the genes analyzed ( Fig. 3, B and C , and tables S2 and S3). Together, these results indicate that APOE-dependent effects on pSyn pathology, rather than APOE genotype, drive downstream inflammatory gene expression, regulating inflammation independently of synucleinopathy in this model system.

To assess microglial reactivity in A53T/APOE mice, we performed IHC using anti-Iba1 and anti-CD68 antibodies. In A mice, which had no detectable pSyn staining, microglia were more extensively ramified and did not express detectable CD68. In contrast, in A53T/EKO, A, and A mice with some or extensive pSyn staining, microglia were more ameboid in morphology and were CD68 positive, indicating a reactive state (fig. S4A). As observed for astrogliosis, microglial reactivity correlated with end-stage paralysis and was not stratified primarily on the basis of APOE genotype (fig. S4, B to E).

( A ) Representative images showing pSyn pathology (b81A) and astrogliosis (GFAP) in the brainstem of 9- to 12-month-old A53T mice. Images represent maximum intensity projections of z stacks. Scale bar, 50 μm. Quantitation of the percent area covered by ( B ) pSyn and ( C ) GFAP staining in the brainstem of A53T/EKO (n = 12), A (n = 9), A (n = 8), and A (n = 19) mice. Closed symbols indicate asymptomatic mice; open symbols indicate symptomatic mice with end-stage paralysis. Each data point represents the average of two adjacent regions of interest from three brain sections spaced 300 μm apart. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. ( D ) Stratification of pSyn percent area by symptomatic versus asymptomatic status of A53T/EKO (n = 12) and A (n = 19). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, multiple t tests. ( E ) Stratification of GFAP percent area by symptomatic versus asymptomatic status of A53T/EKO (n = 12) and A (n = 19). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, multiple t tests. ( F ) Correlation between pSyn and GFAP staining in the brainstem of A53T mice (A53T/EKO, n = 12; A, n = 9; A, n = 8; A, n = 19; r 2 = , P < ).

( A ) Representative images showing pSyn pathology (b81A) and astrogliosis (GFAP) in the brainstem of 9- to 12-month-old A53T mice. Images represent maximum intensity projections of z stacks. Scale bar, 50 μm. Quantitation of the percent area covered by ( B ) pSyn and ( C ) GFAP staining in the brainstem of A53T/EKO (n = 12), A (n = 9), A (n = 8), and A (n = 19) mice. Closed symbols indicate asymptomatic mice; open symbols indicate symptomatic mice with end-stage paralysis. Each data point represents the average of two adjacent regions of interest from three brain sections spaced 300 μm apart. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. ( D ) Stratification of pSyn percent area by symptomatic versus asymptomatic status of A53T/EKO (n = 12) and A (n = 19). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, multiple t tests. ( E ) Stratification of GFAP percent area by symptomatic versus asymptomatic status of A53T/EKO (n = 12) and A (n = 19). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, multiple t tests. ( F ) Correlation between pSyn and GFAP staining in the brainstem of A53T mice (A53T/EKO, n = 12; A, n = 9; A, n = 8; A, n = 19; r 2 = , P < ).

To further assess pathology in A53T/APOE mice, we performed immunohistochemistry (IHC) using an anti-pSyn antibody. In mice 9 to 12 months of age, we observed abundant pSyn staining most notably in the brainstem of A53T/EKO and A mice compared to A mice, which had no detectable pSyn staining. As with ELISA measurements of insoluble and pSyn, pSyn staining appeared to be linked with the presence of end-stage paralysis, which was frequently seen in A53T/EKO and A mice at this age ( Fig. 2, A, B, and D ). This accumulation of pSyn pathology localized to neurons (fig. S3) and was accompanied by increased glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) immunostaining in the surrounding tissue, indicating that astrogliosis accompanies the development of pSyn pathology. Astrogliosis was most abundant in A53T/EKO and A mice and nearly absent in A mice, again largely in relation to the presence of end-stage paralysis ( Fig. 2, A, C, and E ). Because there was considerable variation in pSyn and GFAP staining among groups of mice, we performed a linear regression analysis to determine whether these histologic findings were related to individual animals. The degree of pSyn pathology was significantly correlated with the extent of GFAP staining across all genotypes, suggesting that these pathologic changes are linked (P < ; Fig. 2F ).

To directly assess the effect of APOE genotype on the development of pathology in an in vivo model of synucleinopathy, we generated A53T αSyn transgenic (Tg) mice on Apoe knockout (EKO) or human APOE knockin (E) backgrounds. This αSyn mouse model develops progressive motor deficits and αSyn pathology, which ultimately leads to paralysis ( 19 , 20 ). Brainstem lysates from 12-month-old mice were analyzed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) after sequential extraction in a high-salt reassembly buffer (RAB), RAB containing Triton X-100 (RAB-TX100), radioimmunoprecipitation assay (RIPA) buffer, and 2% SDS, which contain progressively more insoluble forms of αSyn. A53T mice on all three human APOE backgrounds contained equivalent amounts of total αSyn in the RAB- and RAB + Triton X-100–soluble fractions, which represents the bulk of the αSyn in the brain ( Fig. 1, A and B ). In the RIPA fraction, A53T/EKO and A mice had significantly higher amounts of total αSyn compared to A, with A intermediate to the other human allele backgrounds (P < 0.01; Fig. 1C ). Total αSyn amount followed a similar pattern in the SDS fraction, with the exception that αSyn in A mice was undetectable ( Fig. 1D ). To assess the amount of pathologically modified αSyn, we used an antibody that recognizes αSyn phosphorylated on Ser 129 , which is characteristic of LB/LN pathology in human PD brain. Amounts of phosphorylated αSyn (pSyn) followed a similar pattern in the RIPA and SDS fractions, with highest concentrations in A, undetectable amounts in A, and intermediate concentrations in A and A53T/EKO ( Fig. 1, E and F ). By 12 months of age, some mice of all genotypes except A had developed end-stage paralysis similar to that described in the original report of this strain ( 19 ). The mice with paralysis consistently had higher concentrations of RIPA- and SDS-soluble total αSyn than asymptomatic mice (fig. S1), and pSyn was only detected in symptomatic mice in the RIPA- and SDS-soluble fractions ( Fig. 1, E and F ).

DISCUSSION

Dementia is a major cause of morbidity and caregiver burden in PD, with no currently available disease-modifying treatments or markedly effective symptomatic therapies. The molecular etiology of dementia in PD is unclear. Although there is some evidence that the presence of cortical αSyn pathology correlates, at least to some degree, with cognitive symptoms (29–31), other studies show that Lewy pathology does not fully account for the dementia phenotype, and biomarker studies have shown that PD dementia has a complex landscape (10, 12, 32–35). The presence of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in a large proportion of patients with PD dementia has focused attention on the role that AD copathology may play in the pathophysiology of PD dementia (15). In this context, the strong genetic association of APOE4 with PD dementia could be assumed to relate to the well-established effect of apoE4 on Aβ plaques (14, 36) and the more recent link demonstrated between APOE and tau pathology (21). Although there may be a strong contribution of AD-related pathology in PD dementia, either mediated through an APOE-dependent or separate mechanism, several careful studies have demonstrated a direct relationship between APOE genotype, LB/LN pathology, and risk of dementia related to PD, implying that apoE may regulate αSyn pathophysiology directly, independent of its effects on Aβ or tau (16–18). Here, we found that A53T αSyn-Tg mice expressing human APOE4 accumulate higher amounts of insoluble pSyn and have reduced survival compared to A53T mice expressing APOE2. APOE4 mice exhibited more spreading of αSyn pathology compared to APOE2 mice after injection with fibrillar αSyn seeds. Corroborating this finding, we observed that cognitive function in APOE ε4/ε4 patients with PD declined more rapidly than other APOE genotypes and that a small number of APOE ε2/ε2 patients remained cognitively stable. These results support a direct role for APOE4 in exacerbating αSyn pathology and suggest that APOE2 may exert a protective effect.

Our biochemical and histologic data suggest that APOE4 may have a direct effect on αSyn aggregation. This hypothesis is supported by several findings including that αSyn contains multiple repeats harboring an amphipathic α-helical motif typical of apolipoproteins (37, 38), human APOE isoforms influence αSyn aggregation in vitro (39), and APOE has been shown to colocalize with LB in human brain (40, 41). It is not immediately clear how APOE, which is primarily an extracellular protein secreted by astrocytes and activated microglia, would interact pathologically with αSyn, which is localized mainly to cytosolic and membrane-associated compartments in presynaptic nerve terminals, although several possibilities exist including apoE isoform–dependent alterations in cholesterol homeostasis, which could disrupt αSyn association with lipid membranes (42). An alternative mechanism could involve a direct interaction of apoE in the extracellular space with a monomeric or oligomeric form of αSyn (43–46). The simplest explanation for our data showing that APOE4 exacerbates spreading of pSyn pathology after αSyn PFF injection is that apoE isoforms regulate a cell-autonomous mechanism, given that the uptake of αSyn PFFs by striatal dopaminergic terminals and aggregation of endogenous αSyn in their corresponding soma in the SNpc involves a single neuron projecting from the SNpc to the striatum. This scenario may be less likely though, given that neurons do not produce apoE under most conditions, implying that a more complex, non–cell-autonomous process is involved. Further work is needed to better characterize the mechanism of apoE isoform–dependent effects on αSyn aggregation and spreading, the cell types involved, and the implications for TH neuron toxicity and motor phenotype. At 3 months after αSyn PFF injection, we found a modest increase in pSyn pathology in the SNpc in E4 mice compared to E2 mice, but the E3 mice displayed an intermediate phenotype and were not different compared to the other genotypes. It is possible that with longer incubation times, these differences may be more pronounced. In addition, in this study, we observed that the increased pSyn pathology burden in the SNpc in E4 mice did not correlate with a greater magnitude of TH neuron loss. One possible reason for this apparent discrepancy is that these events are not temporally synchronized and that, with additional time, the increased pSyn pathology in E4 mice may translate into greater neuron loss. Additional experiments with a range of incubation times after αSyn PFF injection will be needed to test this hypothesis.

Given the astrogliosis and microgliosis we observed in A53T/APOE mice with pSyn pathology, we anticipated that inflammatory gene expression might correlate strongly with the presence of pSyn histopathology. However, given the relationship between APOE and inflammation described in multiple other models of brain disease (21, 47, 48), we were surprised to see few, if any, differences in gene expression in A53T mice when stratified by APOE genotype. This likely reflects that about half of the mice in the A53T/EKO and A groups had substantial amounts of pSyn pathology, whereas the other half of these groups, as well as the A group, had no measurable pSyn pathology. One of the most notable phenotypic differences between the current experiments in A53T αSyn-Tg mice and those that our group reported with tau-Tg mice is that the absence of Apoe actually did not change the amount of insoluble tau (21). One of the main effects of deletion of Apoe in the tau model was reducing neurodegeneration in the context of tauopathy, presumably by affecting the innate immune response to tau pathology (21, 49). We recently showed that the protective effect of loss of Apoe in the tauopathy model is mediated through a reduction in microglia-induced neurodegeneration (50). Our findings in A53T αSyn-Tg mice are distinct and suggest that the main effect of APOE genotype in this model is on aggregation of αSyn and not on the inflammatory response to αSyn pathology. One possible mechanism for this difference could be that human APOE isoforms interact differently with αSyn than with tau, possibly because of the lipid-binding properties of αSyn. Another possibility is that pathogenic tau aggregates stimulate the innate immune system in a different manner than pathogenic αSyn aggregates.

The finding that a myelination-enriched gene module was positively associated with APOE2 genotype and negatively correlated with pSyn pathology is intriguing and may indicate that oligodendrocytes regulate either the pathologic aggregation of αSyn or a compensatory response, in an APOE2-dependent manner. In the context of synucleinopathies, this is of particular interest given that MSA, an aggressive illness characterized by aggregates with high potency for pathologic seeding and spreading, is characterized by αSyn accumulation in oligodendrocytes (51, 52). One study of 44 patients with MSA found no difference in the frequency of the APOE ε2 allele in patients with MSA compared to healthy controls (53), and another recent study of 168 autopsy-confirmed patients with MSA found no difference in disease risk or αSyn burden when stratified by APOE ε2 or APOE ε4 (54). The role of oligodendrocytes in the pathogenesis of MSA is not fully appreciated and is even less clear in PD and PD dementia but deserves more attention especially considering the strong associations we observed for APOE2 and pSyn pathology. We did not observe localization of pSyn pathology in oligodendrocytes in the brainstem of A53T mice in this study, but a recent report described pSyn pathology in oligodendrocytes 18 months after injection of αSyn fibrils, suggesting that oligodendrocytes may play a role in other synucleinopathies besides MSA (55). Further work is needed to explore the role of oligodendrocytes in human synucleinopathies.

Our analysis of APOE genotype effect on cognitive impairment in human patients with PD confirms several previous reports that APOE ε4 exacerbates or accelerates dementia in PD, including several studies in large cohorts (7, 8, 25, 26, 34, 56, 57). Given that the studies we examined are ongoing and many patients are still living, we were not statistically powered to perform a comprehensive analysis incorporating neuropathology data stratified by APOE genotype. Similar to previous studies (26, 58–62), we found that lower CSF Aβ42 concentration and higher CSF pTau concentration were associated with a faster rate of cognitive decline in PD. However, our finding that the relationship between APOE ε4 and cognitive decline is independent of CSF Aβ42 and pTau indicates that amyloid and tau pathology do not completely account for the APOE ε4 effect on dementia in PD, supporting the possibility of a direct link between apoE and αSyn. Additional longitudinal analyses, especially those incorporating neuropathology data to anchor findings to a gold standard, will be critical to interpret genetic and biomarker signatures and develop protocols for clinical assessment and response to disease-modifying treatment trials. Additional longitudinal follow-up will be important to further delineate the role of specific APOE alleles, including whether APOE ε2 may be protective in synucleinopathies in addition to the deleterious effect of APOE ε4 relative to APOE ε2 and APOE ε3 backgrounds.

Our study has several limitations. First, although the mouse models used in these experiments exhibit pathological αSyn aggregation and motor dysfunction, they do not develop robust cognitive phenotypes and therefore do not perfectly recapitulate the full spectrum of symptoms seen in humans with PD dementia. Recently, injection of αSyn PFFs into the gut was shown to result in extensive spreading of αSyn pathology to cortical and limbic areas, accompanied by deficits in multiple cognitive tests (63). Additional experiments are needed in model systems that will allow examination of risk factors including APOE genotype on cortical/limbic αSyn pathology and cognitive behavioral phenotypes. Second, the A53T mouse model that we used relies on overexpression of a mutant transgene, which raises certain issues with respect to expression amount and molecular specificity of interaction with other proteins. This may contribute to the pattern we observed with respect to αSyn pathology in Apoe KO mice, which consistently displayed higher burden of αSyn pathology compared to APOE2. Multiple other models of protein aggregation and neurodegeneration that have examined an effect of APOE genotype found the lowest amounts of pathology in Apoe knockout mice, including a study in a different αSyn-Tg model (21, 64–67). Third, the 3-month incubation time we used for the αSyn PFF injection experiment was sufficient to detect modest loss of TH-positive dopaminergic neurons in human APOE genotype mice, but we did not observe any difference in the magnitude of TH neuron loss across APOE genotypes. Other studies that used a longer duration of incubation after αSyn PFF injection have reported a larger magnitude of TH neuron loss, which may afford a larger dynamic range and facilitate detection of differences among groups. This will be important to incorporate in future studies to investigate the role of specific genetic manipulations on αSyn pathology and dopaminergic neurodegeneration. Fourth, our analysis of human studies would benefit from larger sample sizes and having neuropathology data as a gold standard for diagnosis and copathology stratification. This is a common issue with studies of chronic neurodegenerative illnesses and a shared challenge for multiple ongoing studies.

Our findings indicate that apoE isoforms independently regulate αSyn pathology and contribute to disease progression in synucleinopathies. It will be important to further elucidate the molecular and cellular mechanisms of this effect to determine whether discrete steps in this cascade may represent therapeutic targets for intervention. Whether this could yield generalizable approaches to treat multiple synucleinopathies is not clear, but it is intriguing to speculate whether APOE and other potential genetic risk or resilience genes could be useful as screening tools to stratify risk for individual patients and tailor preventative or interventional treatments for PD and other neurodegenerative diseases.