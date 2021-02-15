RESEARCH AND APPLICATION OF A NON-NOBLE METAL CATALYST IN THE REMOVAL OF TRACE OLEFINS FROM AROMATICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05535B, Paper

Le Wang, Xuan Meng, Sitan Wang, Li Shi, Xiude Hu, Naiwang Liu

Cu/ZnO/montmorillonite is a high-performance catalyst in the removal of trace olefins from aromatics.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/06Kf8m-z7vE/D0NJ05535B