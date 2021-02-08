RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: VOLUNTARY RIGHT TO BUY MIDLANDS PILOT: EVALUATION

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 08 febbraio 2021

The Voluntary Right to Buy ( VRTB ) Midlands pilot launched in August 2018, giving eligible housing association tenants in the East and West Midlands the opportunity to purchase their homes at Right to Buy level discounts.

This independent evaluation of the scheme was conducted by RSM Economic Consulting, and covers:

the delivery of the VRTB

operation of the portable discount

the applicant experience

demand for the VRTB

value for money

