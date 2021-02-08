RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: VOLUNTARY RIGHT TO BUY MIDLANDS PILOT: EVALUATION

lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 08 febbraio 2021

The Voluntary Right to Buy (VRTB) Midlands pilot launched in August 2018, giving eligible housing association tenants in the East and West Midlands the opportunity to purchase their homes at Right to Buy level discounts.

This independent evaluation of the scheme was conducted by RSM Economic Consulting, and covers:

  • the delivery of the VRTB
  • operation of the portable discount
  • the applicant experience
  • demand for the VRTB
  • value for money

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/voluntary-right-to-buy-midlands-pilot-evaluation

