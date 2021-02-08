RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: VOLUNTARY RIGHT TO BUY MIDLANDS PILOT: ANNUAL DATA RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 08 febbraio 2021

The Voluntary Right to Buy (VRTB) Midlands pilot launched in August 2018, giving eligible housing association tenants in the East and West Midlands the opportunity to purchase their homes at Right to Buy level discounts.

This data release uses figures current at 30 September 2020 and gives an update on the progress of homes sold and replacements under the scheme. This is the first in a series of annual data releases.

An evaluation of the VRTB Midlands pilot is also available.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/voluntary-right-to-buy-midlands-pilot-annual-data-release