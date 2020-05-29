venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: STATEMENTS REGARDING COVID-19 TESTS EVALUATED BY PHE

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 29 maggio 2020

Public Health England (PHE) has undertaken rapid evaluations of selected commercial diagnostic kits for their suitability for COVID-19 testing and serological assays for their suitability for detecting the production of COVID-19 antibodies. Reports of these evaluations will be made available on GOV.UK. In the interim, these reports have been circulated amongst NHS and healthcare colleagues for information.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/position-statement-regarding-covid-19-tests-evaluated-by-phe

