giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
Breaking News

SICUREZZA, SALVINI: ALLE FORZE DELL’ORDINE SERVE IL TASER, MA PD-5STELLE PENSANO PIÙ…

INPS: SCHIFANI (FI), NOMI NON BASTANO, TRIDICO SPIEGHI FUGA NOTIZIE

LETTER TO HEADS OF ADMISSIONS, HIGHER EDUCATION – 7 AUGUST 2020

TECNOCALL: PEZZOPANE (PD), PRIORITà SALVARE I POSTI DI LAVORO

LITHUANIA BANS ENTRY TO “HEZBOLLAH” AFFILIATES

SICUREZZA, SALVINI: NEI MIEI DECRETI NORME AD HOC CONTRO I PARCHEGGIATORI ABUSIVI.…

FERRARINI: BENAMATI (PD), SALVATAGGIO OPERAZIONE IMPORTANTE, VALORIZZATA INTERA FILIERA

PROVISIONAL CONCLUSIONS ISSUED IN CMA FUNERALS MARKET INVESTIGATION

A SEI ANNI DALLA VISITA DEL PAPA IN COREA, LA SUA VOCE…

BRASILE, AGOSTO IL MESE DELLE VOCAZIONI: “AMATO E CHIAMATO DA DIO”

Agenparl

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: BUILDING SAFETY PROGRAMME: MONTHLY DATA RELEASE – JULY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 13 agosto 2020

Table 1: number of buildings identified with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations, by tenure, 31 July 2020



View online




Download CSV
211Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 2: remediation status of buildings with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations, by tenure, 31 July 2020



View online




Download CSV
777Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 3: ACM remediation progress by local authority, 31 July 2020



View online




Download CSV
3.8KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 4: descriptions of large-scale system tests undertaken by the BRE and the number of buildings with similar cladding systems, 31 July 2020



View online




Download CSV
1.13KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 5: ACM remediation progress by sources of funding, 31 July 2020



View online




Download CSV
1.19KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 6: remediation of ACM buildings funded by the Private Sector Remediation Fund within and outside of London, 31 July 2020



View online




Download CSV
364Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/building-safety-programme-monthly-data-release-july-2020

Post collegati

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: BUILDING SAFETY PROGRAMME: MONTHLY DATA RELEASE – JULY 2020

Redazione

BIRTHS, DETAILED DATA, SLOVENIA, 2019

Redazione

JOB VACANCIES AND OCCUPIED POSTS, SLOVENIA, 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

NATIONAL STATISTICS: FOOD STATISTICS POCKETBOOK

Redazione

NATIONAL STATISTICS: HISTORICAL STATISTICAL NOTICES ON TOTAL INCOME FROM FARMING IN ENGLAND

Redazione

NATIONAL STATISTICS: LATEST CATTLE, SHEEP AND PIG SLAUGHTER STATISTICS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More