mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: BOVINE TB IN GREAT BRITAIN STATISTICS USER SURVEY 2020 RESPONSES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020

In June to July 2020 we ran a user survey. The purpose of the survey was to gather feedback on the Bovine TB in Great Britain statistics, in particular we asked for your views on how the data are used, the content and format of our publications, the possible changes we are considering and offered you the opportunity to provide suggestions for innovation.

The background to the survey webpage is still available to view.

Next steps

We have now analysed the responses. The survey response document outlines a range of proposed changes to the statistics relating to statistical content, frequency of publication, geographic groupings, data presentation and user accessibility.

The monthly Official Statistics notice will be discontinued. The August 2020 official statistics on TB in cattle in Great Britain, published in November 2020, is the last in the monthly series. Thereafter monthly data will be published in the quarterly National Statistics notice.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bovine-tb-in-great-britain-statistics-user-survey-2020-responses

