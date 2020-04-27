RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: ASSESSMENT OF SCALLOPS STOCKS 2018/19

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020
Published 1 April 2020
Last updated 27 April 2020
+ show all updates
-
27 April 2020
Annexes:
Updated formatting as some headers were displaying incorrectly
Updated caption on Figure 5.1 from to 2017 and 2019 (rather than typo of 2017 and 2018)
Updated 2017 UWTV survey header to UWTV surveys to more accurately reflect the text
-
1 April 2020
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/assessment-of-scallops-stocks-201819