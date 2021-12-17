(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/17/2021 12:37 PM EST

Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor

Department of State

Public Notice

Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Request for Statements of Interest: FY21 DRL Iraq Programs

I. Requested Objectives for Statements of Interest

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) announces a Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) outlining project concepts and capacity to manage programs in Iraq that will: strengthen effective governance; increase political participation and civic activism; promote fundamental freedoms; and support atrocity prevention, accountability, and reconciliation.

The SOI application is the first step in a two-part process. Applicants must first submit a SOI, which is a concise, 3-page concept note designed to clearly communicate a program idea and its objectives before the development of a full proposal application. The purpose of the SOI process is to allow applicants the opportunity to submit program ideas for DRL to evaluate prior to requiring the development of full proposal applications. Upon review of eligible SOIs, DRL will invite selected applicants to expand their ideas into full proposal applications.

REQUESTED STATEMENT OF INTEREST PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

U.S. human rights and democracy assistance in Iraq will be tailored to promote representative governance based on democratic principles, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and peaceful coexistence. It will also provide for the protection of and advocacy for the rights of youth, women, and religious and ethnic minorities, and others in vulnerable circumstances, as well as mitigate the impact of conflict on Iraqi communities.

Primary organizations may submit up to three (3) SOIs in response to this RSOI. There are three categories under which organizations may apply, detailed in full below. These categories are: 1) Effective Governance, Political Participation, and Civic Activism; 2) Fundamental Freedoms; and 3) Atrocity Prevention, Accountability, and Reconciliation. Applicants must clearly indicate which category each application(s) is submitted for. Each SOI must also include the organization name, proposal title, budget amount, program length, geographic focus, and point of contact. Organizations may submit multiple SOIs within the same category. If your proposal addresses multiple categories, please designate a primary category that best reflects the project’s stated objectives.

Budget requests may range from a floor of $750,000 to a ceiling of $3,000,000. The period of performance may range between 18 and 48 months.

With the above in mind, DRL invites organizations to submit statements of interest for programs in the following areas:

EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE, POLITICAL PARTICIPATION, AND CIVIC ACTIVISM

Programming should promote inclusive, transparent, and responsive governance and should focus on one or more of the following areas:

I. Promoting Effective Governance

– Empower and encourage officials at the national and local levels to engage on and be responsive to human rights concerns, including the rights of members of marginalized communities such as religious and ethnic minority groups.

– Increase the capacity and awareness of community leaders to represent their communities/constituents to the GOI and KRG adequately, inclusively, and effectively in governance mechanisms, particularly those that address security and recovery relevant to local populations. Programs should engage with and address the needs of diverse segments of Iraqi society in formal governance processes.

– Enhance the responsiveness of the Government of Iraq (GOI) and/or Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to demands for progress on anti-corruption efforts. Program activities may include: supporting advocacy and oversight/accountability-focused NGOs to collaborate with and/or encourage government transparency and responsiveness to anti-corruption efforts; supporting journalists to further their engagement and reporting on corruption; and supporting independent and citizen media outlet oversight and integrity in reporting, including fact-based and independent media reporting on corruption and transparency.

– Support good governance and anti-corruption efforts that specifically address discriminatory practices that prevent women’s full and equitable participation in all aspects of Iraqi life. Such efforts may include improving women’s access to capital and banking resources; support for the establishment of oversight bodies that promote and enforce gender equity in economic and political life; and efforts to address the barriers to positioning women in leadership roles in these nascent or existing bodies.

– Address the spread of disinformation, particularly where disinformation targets civic and political activists, and human rights defenders, or where it undermines trust and participation in good governance processes. Program activities should strengthen the capacity of local stakeholders to address vulnerabilities in information security; identify and report on bot activity and other disinformation tactics; and raise awareness of disinformation threats. Programming should facilitate the adaptation of tools countering disinformation to the Iraqi context.

– Address the effects of climate change and environmental degradation in Iraq through inclusive, community-driven, climate-positive solutions that promote civic activism and participation in governance processes. Program activities should assist in facilitating community input to national and international climate change mitigation processes, ensuring the most impacted Iraqis are centered in approaches to address issues such as desertification, water pollution, and the impact of climate change on workers and communities.

II. Increasing Political Participation

– Strengthen Iraqi citizens’ ability to engage their representatives at the local and national level on social, political, and economic issues, with a particular focus on increasing civil society engagement with the GOI. Applicants should facilitate and sustain locally-driven efforts to build diverse coalitions, including with representatives of diverse religious and ethnic communities within Iraqi civil society, where possible, to aggregate and more effectively vocalize citizen concerns.

– Promote full participation in Iraq’s civic processes, particularly addressing barriers to access resulting from vulnerabilities (i.e., women, internally displaced persons, those lacking civil documentation, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, those with low literacy or persons with disabilities or mobility issues, etc.). Applicants should facilitate the outreach, education, and championing of specific interests particularly as they relate to a group’s access to and equitable representation in civic processes.

– Encourage the development of new and moderate political candidates, parties, and elected officials, particularly by addressing their ability to organize, respond to their constituents, and conduct civic outreach.

– Engage workers and worker organizations in strengthening freedom of association initiatives and democratic best practices, particularly as they relate to national legislation and governance. Programs should clearly demonstrate links between community demands and worker-derived solutions for feeding into public policy and advocacy. This may include linking worker groups and rank-and-file workers to tripartite dialogues, supporting worker-centered approaches to problems of national importance, and assisting worker organizations in upholding or advancing human rights and democratic norms both inside their institutions and at the governmental level. Programs should include traditionally marginalized worker voices like those of women, young workers, unemployed workers, or people with disabilities.

– Increase the confidence of the Iraqi public in electoral institutions and the democratic process through civic education and outreach.

III. Supporting Civic Activism

– Build the capacity of Iraqi activists to engage in democratic activism by providing basic skills and training in democratic activism, including advocacy, community organizing, coalition-building, non-violence, conflict resolution, and accountability capabilities; providing ongoing mentoring, coaching, and networking opportunities to participating activists and organizations; developing sustainable tools and approaches to achieve impact on policy outcomes and political freedoms. Activities should focus on the design, organization, and implementation of public advocacy campaigns on specific topics rather than general training programs directed to basic organizational capacity.

– Create and deepen linkages between emerging democratic activists and accountability and oversight-focused civil society groups towards the goal of building a national network of likeminded individuals and groups.

– Respond to public demands to address corrupt practices and grievances around poor governance related to pollution and environmental issues. Activities should promote a culture of respect for the environment within Iraq, and that the need for accountability for corrupt practices and lax regulations have served as a launching point for peaceful democratic protests. Activities should also focus on improving community awareness of pollution and environmental issues, support to communities advocating for environmental justice, and the passage and enforcement of environmental protection legislation.

– Improve and enforce national social safety net programs and engagement between the private and public sector in line with Iraqi law. Advance multi-stakeholder partnerships that target cross-cutting issues of human rights. Examples may include advocacy by labor-business partnerships to reduce environmental degradation in Iraq or business’s adherence to legal frameworks regarding occupational safety, health, and taxation. Programs that bring together diverse coalitions to engage on common social issues or issues concerning renewal of the country’s democratic social contract are encouraged.

FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS

Programming should protect and advance fundamental freedoms, including freedom of the press, expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion or belief, and should focus on one or more of the following areas:

I. Freedom of Expression

– Build the independence and resiliency of Iraqi media and address problematic legislation, including interpretation and implementation of existing legislation that restricts the fundamental freedoms of expression and religion or belief, and promote freedom of expression without fear of retaliation.

– Expand and protect Internet freedom in Iraq. Empower civil society to engage in domestic and regional advocacy to support the development of laws and regulations that protect the exercise of human rights online and foster like-minded coalitions to unite civil society, the private sector, technical communities, and other Internet freedom stakeholders.

– Promote the digital safety and media literacy of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and journalists. This may include training for at-risk individuals; training of digital safety trainers; organizational security audits; public awareness-raising campaigns on online risks and harms; online and mobile training resources; and emergency response services to provide rapid assistance to human rights defenders.

– Support independent media to report on important human rights issues accurately, ethically, and inclusively, such as the rights of persons with disabilities and members of religious and ethnic minority groups and the impacts of climate change. Program activities should focus on impacted populations and respect for fundamental freedoms in all reporting, centering traditionally marginalized voices in coverage, particularly on topics that are underreported.

II. Freedom of Association and Peaceful Assembly

– Provide broad-based support to civil society groups and activists in Iraq’s southern provinces. Proposals should take into consideration both the difficult operating environment for CSOs operating in southern provinces pre-2019 as well as the increasingly difficult situation facing those organizations in the current context.

– Address problematic legislation restricting fundamental freedoms through advocacy and reform efforts, and support implementation of existing laws that promote equitable status and rights. Programming should include raising awareness within communities on human rights according to Iraqi law.

– Support government efforts to ensure equitable access to decent and safe work through skills training to formal and informal sector workers. Programming should include knowledge training for workers regarding key Iraqi legal frameworks like adherence to the labor law, social security law, and other statutes governing worker rights and obligations

– Address labor concerns within Iraq and increase access to improved employment by promoting adherence to Iraqi labor laws and international labor conventions. Programs should assist worker organizations or worker-focused institutions in representing worker interests in Iraqi democracy and in advocating for decent and safe jobs, free from discrimination and harassment, the ability to collectively bargain, and freedom of association. Programming focused on supporting women workers, workers with disabilities, or other traditionally marginalized groups is encouraged.

ATROCITY PREVENTION, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND RECONCILIATION

Programming should support inclusive efforts to protect human rights, reduce and prevent violence, and rebuild trust within and between communities and between citizens and the state, and should focus on one or more of the following areas:

I. Atrocity Prevention

– Support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including access to protection (e.g., shelters, either government-run or otherwise) and access to services; activities designed to change societal attitudes and address harmful gender norms that normalize gender-based violence (GBV) or stigmatize and shun survivors, prevent individuals from safely accessing assistance and reporting crimes, and relegate issues of violence against women outside of established justice processes; and promote survivor protection and dignity by providing sensitivity training and technical expertise to advocacy groups. Programs that engage men and boys and include family- and community-based approaches will be viewed favorably.

– Establish a context-specific, flexible response mechanism to provide emergency support to survivors of GBV and technical support to organizations working to prevent and respond to GBV in Iraq. The mechanism must advance local solutions for addressing GBV and survivors’ needs and be able to operate nationwide. Applicants must demonstrate strong ties with local NGOs working on GBV issues across Iraq and an ability to effectively manage sub-awards and direct cash assistance to individuals. Coalitions of organizations with nationwide reach, which identify one organization as the lead applicant, will be viewed favorably. DRL will award this program as a cooperative agreement.

– Address the systemic, legal, religious, and cultural barriers preventing the safe, dignified, and voluntary return and reintegration of former ISIS captives and their children, including Turkmen and Yezidis. Programming should consider the needs and vulnerabilities of Iraqi women and children facing barriers to return and reintegrate safely into Iraq from outside the country.

– Enable Iraqi civil society and advocacy groups, including those representing religious and ethnic minority groups, to engage constructively and collaboratively with security forces, particularly on inclusive security sector reform and/or oversight to ensure that all parties promote security in a manner that protects all civilians, minimizes the impact of conflict on communities, respects human rights, adheres to the rule of law, and facilitates accountability for atrocities committed against Iraqi communities.

II. Accountability

– Advance accountability for atrocities committed in Iraq through available legal avenues for justice, including those in third countries, and by providing legal, psychosocial, and other types of assistance to victims of abuses.

– Monitor, track, and document the targeting of civil society organizations, activists,journalists, women human rights defenders, religious and ethnic minority groups, and other groups in vulnerable situations, as well as politically motivated attacks including media incitement of violence.

– Document and promote accountability for human rights abuses, with a focus on abuses committed by security forces. Combat impunity for human rights violations through legal advocacy and other channels, with consideration given to the unique needs of women and girls and/or members of religious and ethnic minority groups.

– Monitor juvenile and adult detention facilities and judicial proceedings, including gender-sensitive documentation of treatment and anti-torture measures, as well as advocacy for access to information and legal representation. Programs that include activities in pre-trial detention facilities will be viewed favorably.

– Support to national-level governmental bodies responsible for human rights monitoring, documentation, and reporting.

– Build the technical capacity of GOI and KRG stakeholders focused on the search and identification of missing and disappeared persons based on international best practices; support the collection, standardization, and preservation of information and potential evidence on the missing and disappeared for a range of accountability and other transitional justice processes; create and manage public education and awareness-raising campaigns that also build trust with local communities, especially families of the missing and disappeared; map and secure mass graves; and support the recovery of victims’ remains and accurate victim identification for justice, truth, and accountability efforts.

III. Reconciliation

– Promote the reintegration and protection of women and children impacted by the conflict, including minors in juvenile detention centers; demobilized child soldiers; adult detainees; members of religious and ethnic minority groups; and/or those who are negatively impacted by perceived affiliation to ISIS in communities of return. Programs may include community reintegration (including engagement of tribal and other community leaders), protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in line with international human rights law, provision of or access to legal assistance, psychosocial support, and advocacy with local authorities on juvenile detention issues.

– Help restore the relationship between citizens and the state in areas where violence or mistrust has or continues to impact individual and community participation in democratic processes such as in disputed territories and other areas traditionally home to multiple religious and ethnic groups.

– Support targeted, community-based dispute resolution, conflict management, and non-violent coexistence programs. Programs may include non-humanitarian assistance to help displaced persons integrate in host communities and/or reintegrate should they voluntarily return home; efforts to promote reintegration and non-violent coexistence with those who are negatively impacted by perceived affiliations based on family, tribe, religious or ethnic identity, and area of origin, or between citizens and the state; and advocacy for acknowledgment and recognition of atrocities. Programs that leverage and support women’s participation are encouraged.

OTHER PROGRAM INFORMATION

All programs should aim to have impact that leads to reforms and should have the potential for sustainability beyond DRL resources. DRL’s preference is to avoid duplicating past efforts by supporting new and creative approaches. This does not exclude from consideration projects that improve upon or expand existing successful projects in a new and complementary way. Programs should seek to include groups that can bring perspectives based on their religion, gender, disability, race, ethnicity, and/or sexual orientation and gender identity. Programs should be demand-driven and locally led to the extent possible. DRL requires all programs to be non-discriminatory and expects implementers to include strategies for integration of individuals/organizations regardless of religion, gender, disability, race, ethnicity, and/or sexual orientation and gender identity.

Applicants should conduct program activities throughout Iraq, including within the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). Where security conditions allow, activities should take place within the beneficiaries’ communities. Travel outside of Iraq for civil society representatives in furtherance of a program’s objectives will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, programs proposing activities inside IDP/refugee camps or targeting Syrian refugees in Iraq will not be deemed competitive. Training or workshops may be used as a tool to a larger goal but should not be the main focus of a program. Projects for which assessments have already been completed that support certain targeted activities or interventions will be viewed favorably. Projects that have a strong academic, research, or conference focus will not be deemed competitive.

To maximize the impact and sustainability of the award(s) that result(s) from this RSOI/NOFO, DRL reserves the right to execute a non-competitive continuation amendment(s). Any non-competitive continuation is contingent on performance and availability of funds.A non-competitive continuation is not guaranteed; the Department of State reserves the right to exercise or not exercise the option to issue non-competitive continuation amendment(s).

Activities that are not typically considered competitive include, but are not limited, to:

– The provision of large amounts of humanitarian assistance;

– English language instruction;

– Development of high-tech computer or communications software and/or hardware;

– Purely academic exchanges or fellowships;

– External exchanges or fellowships lasting longer than six months;

– Off-shore activities that are not clearly linked to in-country initiatives and impact or are not necessary due to security concerns;

– Theoretical explorations of human rights or democracy issues, including projects aimed primarily at research and evaluation that do not incorporate training or capacity-building for local civil society;

– Micro-loans or similar small business development initiatives;

– Initiatives directed towards a diaspora community rather than current residents of targeted countries.

Budget requests may range from a floor of $750,000 to a ceiling of $3,000,000. The period of performance may range between 18 and 48 months. Upon review of the SOI, DRL may request that the period of performance be extended to ensure safe and effective implementation of proposed program activities. Applicants must develop unique objectives that speak to the categories outlined in this request.

A proven ability to implement programs in Iraq must be demonstrated. All proposed program objectives must impact Iraqis inside the country. Working with local partners should be a central aspect of any proposed program. Proposed programs should also thoughtfully and specifically address the participation and integration of women, persons with disabilities, ethnic and religious minority communities, and other marginalized populations in all program elements, where relevant and possible. SOIs that utilize technology in safe and creative ways where possible to shape innovative program strategies will be viewed favorably.

DRL is conscious of the ever-changing security situation in Iraq. SOIs must realistically address the challenges and limitations the applicant would likely face implementing this program, both within the current context in Iraq and in anticipation of a further evolving landscape.

ISIS-Related Restrictions: ISIS is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). Additionally, other FTOs and/or SDGTs may have a presence in Iraq. U.S. law generally prohibits U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with or for the benefit of SDGTs, and the knowing provision of “material support or resources” to FTOs. DRL, in consultation with its implementing partner, will review proposed activities for purposes of ensuring compliance with U.S. law. DRL may require changes to implementer proposed activities and/or implementation of additional controls and risk mitigation measures.

Applicants invited to submit full proposals upon completion of the SOI process will also be requested to submit:

– A security plan in order to demonstrate situational awareness and preparedness.

– Contingency plans for proposed activities.

– Lessons learned from past programs in Iraq that demonstrate how the implementer has safely operated and responded to challenges, learning from both successes and failures, in the operating environment.

– A section in the proposal and budget to reflect appropriate resources and support for the psychosocial health of staff (i.e., activities can range from access to educational materials and training opportunities to counseling services to other contextually-relevant support).1

– A gender analysis that clearly articulates how the program’s design will address the different considerations for men, women, boys, girls, and the marginalized groups within these populations throughout implementation.

II. Eligibility Information

Organizations submitting SOIs must meet the following criteria:

– Be a U.S.- or foreign-based non-profit/non-governmental organization (NGO), or a public international organization; or

– Be a private, public, or state institution of higher education; or

– Be a for-profit organization or business (noting there are restrictions on payment of fees and/or profits under grants and cooperative agreements, including those outlined in 48 CFR 30, “Cost Accounting Standards Administration”, and 48 CFR 31, “Contract Cost Principles and Procedures”);

– Have existing, or the capacity to develop, active partnerships with thematic or in-country partners, entities, and relevant stakeholders including private sector partner and NGOs; and,

– Have demonstrable experience administering successful and preferably similar programs. DRL reserves the right to request additional background information on organizations that do not have previous experience administering federal awards. These applicants may be subject to limited funding on a pilot basis.

Applicants may form consortia and submit a combined SOI. However, one organization should be designated as the lead applicant with the other members as sub-award partners.

DRL’s preference is to work with non-profit entities; however, there may be some occasions when a for-profit entity is best suited. Applications submitted by for-profit entities may be subject to additional review following the panel selection process. Additionally, the Department of State prohibits profit to for-profit or commercial organizations under its assistance awards. Profit is defined as any amount in excess of allowable direct and indirect costs. The allowability of costs incurred by commercial organizations is determined in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) at 48 CFR 30, Cost Accounting Standards Administration, and 48 CFR 31 Contract Cost Principles and Procedures. Please see 2 CFR 200.307 for regulations regarding program income.

DRL is committed to an anti-discrimination policy in all of its programs and activities. DRL welcomes SOI submissions irrespective of race, ethnicity, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or other status.

