martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
REPUBLIC OF SOUTH SUDAN : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH SUDAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 17 novembre 2020

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

November 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After five years of civil conflict, the warring parties came to a peace agreement
in September 2018. Until the COVID-19 crisis broke out, improved political stability and
an uptick in international oil prices led to significant progress, with a rebound in
economic growth, a decline in inflation, and a stabilization of the exchange rate. The
COVID-19 pandemic is severely disrupting South Sudan’s economy, leading to a sharp
decline in projected growth (-3.6 percent in FY20/21, about 10 percentage points below
the pre-pandemic baseline) and a contraction of oil export proceeds—the main source
of exports and fiscal revenue—which has given rise to urgent balance of payments
needs and opened a large fiscal financing gap.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/11/16/Republic-of-South-Sudan-Request-for-Disbursement-Under-the-Rapid-Credit-Facility-Press-49895

