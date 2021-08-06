(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/06/2021 09:17 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Singapore on the occasion of your National Day on August 9.

This year, the United States and Singapore celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. Singapore is a longstanding partner and friend. Our two countries’ close security, economic, and people-to-people ties lie at the heart of this enduring relationship and bring strength and stability to the United States, Singapore, and the entire Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and to deepening our cooperation on our shared interests and challenges for many more years to come.

Congratulations on your 56th anniversary and best wishes for a year filled with peace, prosperity, and happiness.

