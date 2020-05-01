(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 01 maggio 2020

Republic of Mozambique : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Mozambique

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 29, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit Mozambique hard, and the authorities have requested emergency Fund financial assistance through the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). As of April 16, Mozambique had reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19 but this number is expected to increase rapidly. The impact of the shock is likely to be significant in the short-term, dashing prospects of a nascent economic recovery. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Mozambique was rebounding from two Tropical Cyclones (TCs) which struck in 2019 and for which Mozambique benefitted from an RCF disbursement in April 2019.