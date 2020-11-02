lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 02 novembre 2020

Presidential elections were held in the Republic of Moldova on 1 November. Moldovan voters have demonstrated their commitment to democracy despite the challenging context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European Union takes note of the OSCE/ODHIR Election Observation Mission’s preliminary findings and conclusions, including as regards the overall organisation of the election, the legal gaps that undermined the effectiveness of the campaign financial oversight and the election-dispute resolution, the competitive nature of the campaign, the media environment, allegations of vote buying, the illegal transportation of voters, and their access to polling stations.

The EU will continue to follow closely developments in the run up to and during the second round of voting. Practices out of line with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections must be avoided. The EU expects the authorities of the Republic of Moldova to continue to facilitate the unhindered work of international and domestic election observers.

The European Union fully supports the strengthening of democratic institutions in the Republic of Moldova and highlights that respecting the right of all voters to express their will in credible, inclusive and transparent elections is a fundamental democratic principle which is also at the heart of the EU-Republic of Moldova Association Agreement.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/87970/republic-moldova-statement-spokesperson-presidential-elections_en

