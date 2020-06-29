REPUBLIC OF KOREA-EU LEADERS' VIDEOCONFERENCE

The Republic of Korea-EU leaders’ meeting will take place via video conference. The EU will be represented by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Republic of Korea will be represented by President Moon Jae-in.

The leaders will exchange views on:

the lessons learned from the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak

how they can better cooperate to mitigate the effects of the crisis

the concrete steps to take in order to strengthen resilience at international level

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the EU-Republic of Korea partnership, the leaders will discuss how to foster global cooperation in the post-Covid recovery phase. They will also reaffirm their commitment to the rules-based international order, multilateralism and the rule of law.

