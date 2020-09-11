REPORTS OF MODERN SLAVERY AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATED

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 11 settembre 2020

Friday, 11 September 2020

Kirklees Police took part in a multi-agency operation yesterday (Thursday) in Huddersfield aimed at tackling modern slavery and human trafficking.

Officers from the local NPT and CID were joined by officers and staff from the Home Office’s Immigration department, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), as well as representatives from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Two business premises were visited following local information about possible offences.

No arrests were made but information was gathered for further enquiries to be carried out by partner agencies.

Detective Inspector Sarah Lambert, said:

“Reports of modern slavery and human trafficking are taken seriously, as they are horrendous crimes which involve the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“The owners of the businesses we visited were advised about their responsibilities and workers were also spoken to about their employment and conditions.

“We would like to thank the people of Huddersfield for sharing this information and would urge anyone else with similar suspicions to contact us, or our partner agencies, so we can take action against perpetrators and safeguard potential victims.

“These crimes often occur in plain sight – Is there a house on your street where people seem isolated or secretive? Do more people appear to be living there than normal? Are they picked up in a van at the same time and same place every day?

“It can even be in the workplace – Are people being paid less than the minimum wage? Do employees seem restricted or confined? Do they seem afraid of the police/authorities?”

Reports can be made to the Modern Slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Confidential reports for issues of labour exploitation can also be made to the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority on 0800 432 0804.

For more advice about modern slavery and human trafficking, some signs to look out for, and what the Force is doing to tackle the crimes through Programme Precision, visit the Advice section on the West Yorkshire Police website and see our social media channels.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/reports-modern-slavery-and-human-trafficking-investigated