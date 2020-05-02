sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Agenparl

REPORTING, RECORDING, AND REMEMBERING THE 1918 INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 02 maggio 2020 Source: National Library of Medicine [National Institutes of Health] (NLM). Published: 4/29/2020.
This two-hour public research features Virginia Tech students who present their research on various aspects of the 1918 influenza pandemic, including newspaper reporting at the peak of the epidemic (late September to early November 1918), contemporary social distancing policies and procedures, how contemporaries determined that the epidemic was ending, and how they remembered the remarkable experience of this intense, but brief, crisis in community health.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22030

