(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), gio 28 gennaio 2021 Bad guys are very persistent, eventually anyone can make a mistake. If a phone call from the “Help Desk” doesn’t sound quite right, if an email seems suspicious or if a program you installed starts acting funny, ask for help! In addition, perhaps you lost a work laptop or a USB drive. The sooner you report an incident, the sooner we can help resolve the problem.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/resources/am-i-hacked