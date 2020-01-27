(AGENPARL) – Bruxelles, lun 27 gennaio 2020

PROPOSAL FOR A EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DECISION

on the proposal for the appointment of a member of the Single Resolution Board

(N – C9‑ – (NLE))

(Approval)

The European Parliament,

– having regard to the Commission proposal of 14 January 2020 for the appointment of Pedro Machado as member of the Single Resolution Board (C),

– having regard to Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 July 2014 establishing uniform rules and a uniform procedure for the resolution of credit institutions and certain investment firms in the framework of a Single Resolution Mechanism and a Single Resolution Fund and amending Regulation (EU) No [1],

– having regard to its resolution of 14 March 2019 on gender balance in EU economic and monetary affairs nominations[2],

– having regard to its resolution of 16 January 2020 on institutions and bodies of the Economic and Monetary Union: preventing post-public employment conflicts of interest[3],

– having regard to Rule 131 of its Rules of Procedure,

– having regard to the report of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (A),

A. whereas Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No provides that the members of the Single Resolution Board referred to in point (b) of Article 43(1) of that regulation are to be appointed on the basis of merit, skills, knowledge of banking and financial matters, and of experience relevant to financial supervision, regulation and bank resolution;

B. whereas Parliament deplores the fact that all candidates were men despite the obligations under Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No and the numerous calls made by Parliament to respect gender balance when presenting lists of candidates; whereas Parliament regrets that women continue to be under-represented in executive positions in the field of banking and financial services and demands that gender balance be respected for the next nomination; whereas all EU and national institutions and bodies should implement concrete measures to ensure gender balance;

C. whereas in accordance with Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No , on 13 November 2019 the Commission adopted a shortlist for the position of member of the Single Resolution Board as referred to in point (b) of Article 43(1) of that regulation;

D. whereas in accordance with Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No , the Commission provided the shortlist to Parliament;

E. whereas on 14 January 2020 the Commission adopted a proposal to appoint Pedro Machado as Member of the Board and Director for ‘Resolution Planning and Decisions’ in the Single Resolution Board, and transmitted that proposal to Parliament;

F. whereas the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs then proceeded to evaluate the credentials of the proposed candidate for the functions of member of the Single Resolution Board, in particular in view of the requirements laid down in Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No ;

G. whereas on 22 January 2020 the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs held a hearing with Pedro Machado, at which he made an opening statement and then responded to questions from the members of the committee;

1. Approves the Commission’s proposal for the appointment of Pedro Machado as member of the Single Resolution Board for a period of five years;

2. Instructs its President to forward this decision to the European Council, the Council, the Commission and the governments of the Member States.

PROCEDURE – COMMITTEE RESPONSIBLE

Title Appointment of a member of the Single Resolution Board References N – C – (NLE) Date of consultation / request for consent Committee responsible Date announced in plenary ECON Rapporteurs Date appointed Irene Tinagli Discussed in committee Date adopted Result of final vote +: –: 0: 41 6 3 Members present for the final vote Stefan Berger, Gilles Boyer, Engin Eroglu, Markus Ferber, Jonás Fernández, Frances Fitzgerald, José Manuel García-Margallo y Marfil, Luis Garicano, Sven Giegold, Neena Gill, Valentino Grant, José Gusmão, Enikő Győri, Eero Heinäluoma, Danuta Maria Hübner, Stasys Jakeliūnas, Herve Juvin, Othmar Karas, Philippe Lamberts, Aušra Maldeikienė, Costas Mavrides, Siegfried Mureşan, Luděk Niedermayer, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, Piernicola Pedicini, Lídia Pereira, Sirpa Pietikäinen, Dragoş Pîslaru, Luisa Porritt, Antonio Maria Rinaldi, Robert Rowland, Alfred Sant, Martin Schirdewan, Joachim Schuster, Molly Scott Cato, Pedro Silva Pereira, Irene Tinagli, Ernest Urtasun, Inese Vaidere, Johan Van Overtveldt, Stéphanie Yon-Courtin Substitutes present for the final vote Francesca Donato, Eugen Jurzyca, Fulvio Martusciello, Bogdan Rzońca, Julie Ward Substitutes under Rule 209(7) present for the final vote César Luena, Cristina Maestre Martín De Almagro, Rob Rooken, Anna Zalewska Date tabled

