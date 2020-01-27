27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

RERFERENDUM, CDM PROPONE COME DATA IL PROSSIMO 29 MARZO

GLOBAL WINNER FOR ZOOHACKATHON 2019

THE UNITED STATES AND THE BAHAMAS SIGN AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT

THE UNITED STATES AND THE BAHAMAS SIGN AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT

THE PEOPLE’S MATRIX ASSOCIATION HOSTS A MARCH IN MAFETENG TO COMMEMORATE IDAHOT…

THE EU COLLABORATES WITH LOCAL NGOS IN LESOTHO TO HOST MASTER CLASS…

GOVERNO, INIZIATO CDM SU NOMINE E REFERENDUM

L’ARTE COME ANNUNCIO DELLA BELLEZZA

AMANDA SPIELMAN SPEAKING AT THE ROYAL OPERA HOUSE

DSTL FELLOW APPOINTED TO OPCW SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Home » REPORT ON THE PROPOSAL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD – A
Agenparl Italia Politica Estera Social Network

REPORT ON THE PROPOSAL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD – A

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Bruxelles, lun 27 gennaio 2020

PROPOSAL FOR A EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DECISION

on the proposal for the appointment of a member of the Single Resolution Board

(N – C9‑ – (NLE))

(Approval)

The European Parliament,

 having regard to the Commission proposal of 14 January 2020 for the appointment of Pedro Machado as member of the Single Resolution Board (C),

 having regard to Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 July 2014 establishing uniform rules and a uniform procedure for the resolution of credit institutions and certain investment firms in the framework of a Single Resolution Mechanism and a Single Resolution Fund and amending Regulation (EU) No [1],

 having regard to its resolution of 14 March 2019 on gender balance in EU economic and monetary affairs nominations[2],

 having regard to its resolution of 16 January 2020 on institutions and bodies of the Economic and Monetary Union: preventing post-public employment conflicts of interest[3],

 having regard to Rule 131 of its Rules of Procedure,

 having regard to the report of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (A),

A. whereas Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No provides that the members of the Single Resolution Board referred to in point (b) of Article 43(1) of that regulation are to be appointed on the basis of merit, skills, knowledge of banking and financial matters, and of experience relevant to financial supervision, regulation and bank resolution;

B. whereas Parliament deplores the fact that all candidates were men despite the obligations under Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No and the numerous calls made by Parliament to respect gender balance when presenting lists of candidates; whereas Parliament regrets that women continue to be under-represented in executive positions in the field of banking and financial services and demands that gender balance be respected for the next nomination; whereas all EU and national institutions and bodies should implement concrete measures to ensure gender balance;

C. whereas in accordance with Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No , on 13 November 2019 the Commission adopted a shortlist for the position of member of the Single Resolution Board as referred to in point (b) of Article 43(1) of that regulation;

D. whereas in accordance with Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No , the Commission provided the shortlist to Parliament;

E. whereas on 14 January 2020 the Commission adopted a proposal to appoint Pedro Machado as Member of the Board and Director for ‘Resolution Planning and Decisions’ in the Single Resolution Board, and transmitted that proposal to Parliament;

F. whereas the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs then proceeded to evaluate the credentials of the proposed candidate for the functions of member of the Single Resolution Board, in particular in view of the requirements laid down in Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No ;

G. whereas on 22 January 2020 the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs held a hearing with Pedro Machado, at which he made an opening statement and then responded to questions from the members of the committee;

1. Approves the Commission’s proposal for the appointment of Pedro Machado as member of the Single Resolution Board for a period of five years;

2. Instructs its President to forward this decision to the European Council, the Council, the Commission and the governments of the Member States.

PROCEDURE – COMMITTEE RESPONSIBLE

Title

Appointment of a member of the Single Resolution Board

References

N – C – (NLE)

Date of consultation / request for consent

 

 

 

Committee responsible

 Date announced in plenary

ECON

 

 

 

 

Rapporteurs

 Date appointed

Irene Tinagli

 

 

 

Discussed in committee

 

 

 

Date adopted

 

 

 

Result of final vote

+:

–:

0:

41

6

3

Members present for the final vote

Stefan Berger, Gilles Boyer, Engin Eroglu, Markus Ferber, Jonás Fernández, Frances Fitzgerald, José Manuel García-Margallo y Marfil, Luis Garicano, Sven Giegold, Neena Gill, Valentino Grant, José Gusmão, Enikő Győri, Eero Heinäluoma, Danuta Maria Hübner, Stasys Jakeliūnas, Herve Juvin, Othmar Karas, Philippe Lamberts, Aušra Maldeikienė, Costas Mavrides, Siegfried Mureşan, Luděk Niedermayer, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, Piernicola Pedicini, Lídia Pereira, Sirpa Pietikäinen, Dragoş Pîslaru, Luisa Porritt, Antonio Maria Rinaldi, Robert Rowland, Alfred Sant, Martin Schirdewan, Joachim Schuster, Molly Scott Cato, Pedro Silva Pereira, Irene Tinagli, Ernest Urtasun, Inese Vaidere, Johan Van Overtveldt, Stéphanie Yon-Courtin

Substitutes present for the final vote

Francesca Donato, Eugen Jurzyca, Fulvio Martusciello, Bogdan Rzońca, Julie Ward

Substitutes under Rule 209(7) present for the final vote

César Luena, Cristina Maestre Martín De Almagro, Rob Rooken, Anna Zalewska

Date tabled

 

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/A-9-2020-0009_EN.html

Related posts

AMENDMENTS – MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION ON THE GENDER PAY GAP – B)

Redazione

REPORT ON THE PROPOSAL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD – A

Redazione

PROPOSTA DI RISOLUZIONE SU UN CARICABATTERIA STANDARDIZZATO PER LE APPARECCHIATURE RADIO MOBILI – B

Redazione

REPORT ON THE PROPOSAL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE VICE-CHAIR OF THE SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD – A

Redazione

REPORT ON THE PROPOSAL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD – A

Redazione

PROPOSTA DI RISOLUZIONE SU UN CARICABATTERIA STANDARDIZZATO PER LE APPARECCHIATURE RADIO MOBILI – B

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More