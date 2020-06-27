sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

CS_ISTRUZIONE, AZZOLINA PARTECIPA ALLA RIUNIONE DEI MINISTRI DEL G20

IL PRESIDENTE DELLA CONFERENZA EPISCOPALE TEDESCA IN UDIENZA DAL PAPA

CARCERI, SALVINI: AGENTI AGGREDITI OVUNQUE MA DAVANTI AL GIUDICE ANDRANNO DUE POLIZIOTTI

DIRETTORIO CATECHESI, MARTINEZ: SINTESI DEL MAGISTERO DEL PAPA

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM MORAWIECKI OF POLAND: 27 JUNE 2020

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI E SAVONA –…

COMUNICATO: EMERGENZA COVID-19 E FASE 2, AUDIZIONE ROCCA, PRESIDENTE CROCE ROSSA –…

COMUNICATI: AUTONOMIE TERRITORIALI, AUDIZIONE ANCI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E POLITICHE IMMIGRAZIONE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA LAMORGESE – MARTEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE BLANGIARDO – MARTEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

REPORT CAPTURES COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY COMMUNITY DISCUSSIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), sab 27 giugno 2020

The voices of B.C. Columbia Basin communities are captured in a new report that details a series of Columbia River Treaty meetings held in fall 2019.

The 2019 Columbia River Treaty Community Meetings Summary Report reflects in-person engagement between the Province and communities, as Canada-U.S. talks about the treaty’s future continue.

In October and November 2019, the Province hosted public meetings in 12 Columbia Basin communities: Revelstoke, Valemount, Cranbrook, Jaffray, Creston, Golden, Invermere, Genelle, Nelson, Meadow Creek, Nakusp and Fauquier.

The meetings served two purposes:

  • Update communities about the current Columbia River Treaty negotiations and projects underway to address community interests.
  • Give residents an opportunity to connect with the Canadian negotiating team, including the Indigenous Nations who became part of the negotiating contingent in 2019.

The document captures the presentations, feedback and discussions that took place in each community.

In addition to presentations by the negotiating team, each meeting had representatives from the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx/Okanagan Nations provide details about work they are leading to address Columbia Basin ecosystem health and explore reintroducing salmon to the Upper Columbia River. Members of the Columbia River Treaty Local Governments’ Committee shared their updated recommendations for a modernized treaty, which the committee will submit to the provincial and federal governments.

The B.C. government’s Columbia River Treaty Team concluded the meetings by detailing various community projects in development to address some of the treaty-related issues raised by Columbia Basin residents over the years. These include the Columbia River Treaty Heritage Project, a proposed touring route that aims to acknowledge what was lost in the B.C. Columbia Basin as a result of the treaty dams.

Learn More:

The 2019 Columbia River Treaty Community Meetings Summary Report is available at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/2019-community-meetings/  
All presentations and materials from the meetings are currently available on the same page.

Opening remarks at the Genelle meeting by Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyXtipuP99g

The full meeting in Nelson (note: there are two parts) can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_p1Y0UjV4E&t=1s

The Province welcomes feedback on the report and encourages those with comments to connect through social media or by email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020EMPR0026-001183

Post collegati

REPORT CAPTURES COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY COMMUNITY DISCUSSIONS

Redazione

PREMIER’S STATEMENT ON CANADIAN MULTICULTURALISM DAY

Redazione

OUR COMMUNITY IS REDUCING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SCIENCE, EDUCATION, AND CULTURE

Redazione

INNOVATIVE INTERNSHIP HELPS HONOKA‘A BUSINESSES

Redazione

KAUA‘I CC STUDENTS BENEFIT FROM NEW WAI‘ALE‘ALE PROJECT ENDOWMENTS

Redazione

IMPROVING ACCESS TO QUALITY, AFFORDABLE CHILD CARE IN ABBOTSFORD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More