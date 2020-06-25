REPORT: ARTS FESTIVALS KEY FOR REVIVING SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S POST-PANDEMIC TOURISM

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, gio 25 giugno 2020 South Australia has long been synonymous with world class arts festivals but, like festivals the world over, the future of many events in the State has been made challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this contemporary reality, however, a new research report by the University of South Australia in conjunction with Arts South Australia and Adelaide Festival Centre , finds SA’s art festiv…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/report-arts-festivals-key-for-reviving-south-australias-post-pandemic-tourism/