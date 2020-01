(AGENPARL) – New York, ven 31 gennaio 2020 More than one in six respondents said that they believe the Holocaust never happened, almost five times more than those who held such view when the same poll was conducted in 2004.

Fonte/Source: http://https:0//www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Antisemitism/156-percent-of-Italians-think-the-Holocaust-never-happened-in-2004-it-was-27-percent-616060