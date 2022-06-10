25.8 C
Rome
venerdì, Giugno 10, 2022
Rep. Matt Gaetz-2022-06-10 01:50

By Redazione
Redazione

FACT: J6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson defended deadly insurrectionists. https://t.co/pGZ0JPPQSX
Twitter – Rep. Matt Gaetz

