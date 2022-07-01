27.4 C
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸-2022-07-01 02:04

Redazione

Brazil is lucky to have @jairbolsonaro.

I didn’t get vaccinated either and my personal Twitter account was permanently banned for saying these same things. https://t.co/ozXmPAqUpP
Twitter – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸

