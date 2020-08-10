(AGENPARL) – LAREDO (TEXAS), lun 10 agosto 2020

Rep. Cuellar Announces $3M in Federal Funding for TAMIU, LC

Posted: 8/10/20

Rep. Cuellar Announces $3M in Federal Funding for TAMIU, LC



Congressman Henry Cuellar (’82)

Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) announced $1.47 million in federal funds to Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) and $1.54 million to Laredo College (LC). These funds, awarded through the Department of Education’s TRIO program, will be used to assist low income and first-generation college students stay on track to graduate. As the pandemic continues, these grants come at a needed time.

As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, Congressman Cuellar (’82) secured $1,100,000,000 for the TRIO program in the FY21 Appropriations bill.

“It is critical that we provide academic support to some of our most vulnerable students on their journey to graduation during these unprecedented times,” said Congressman Cuellar, “This federal investment will lay the foundation they need to graduate, continue their education, and start successful careers. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to work hard to ensure the next generation has access to a quality education and the tools to drive our economy forward. I’d like to thank TAMIU president Pablo Arenaz, Laredo College president Ricardo Solis and the rest of their staff for their continued efforts in supporting disadvantaged students.”

TAMIU president Dr. Pablo Arenaz shared his appreciation for the generous support and vision shared by Cong. Cuellar.

“We’re so very grateful that Congressman Cuellar shares our enthusiasm and vision in supporting this program. It’s a powerful affirmation of our University’s mission: to provide access and excellence to all students. By offering comprehensive coordinated services to 160 low-income, first-generation, and disabled students in need of academic support, this program will strengthen academic achievement, retention, and baccalaureate degree graduation. These TAMIU graduates will become productive members of our city, region, state and nation. We think that’s a win-win for everyone and thank Congressman Cuellar for his partnership,” said Dr. Arenaz.

Arenaz said TAMIU will use the funding to support low-income students adjust to the college environment, obtain needed services, including work study programs, and achieve their academic and career goals. TAMIU will do so by providing academic support, tutoring, faculty and peer mentoring, academic coaching and financial literacy. In addition, the program will assist students by securing additional financial resources, and encourage job shadowing and internships.

“The TRIO program is a jewel here at TAMIU and has been part of our campus since 2001. It’s success rate is impressive: 98% of students have good academic standing, they have a 94% persistence rate and a 76% six-year graduation rate. The TRIO program helps them to truly maximize their experience here with a deeply immersive and supportive environment that values students and helps them achieve their highest potential,” Dr. Arenaz said.

TAMIU TRIO program director Leticia Cruz detailed the mission of TRIO Programs.

“The TRIO Programs are federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRIO features eight programs targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post baccalaureate programs. It also includes a training program for directors and staff of TRIO projects,” Cruz said.

Funds to both TAMIU and LC were awarded under the Student Support Services (SSS) Program, one of the eight Federal TRIO programs. The SSS program is designed to increase college persistence and completion for vulnerable students, such as low-income and first-generation. These funds awarded to institutions of higher education will support opportunities for academic enrichment, career counseling, and financial guidance.

For additional information, contact TAMIU’s TRIO Student Support Services office at 956.326.2718 or visit offices located in the Dr. Billy F. Cowart Hall, suite 208.

Registration for Fall 2020 is now underway. TAMIUFlex, Hybrid, Face-to-Face and online courses will all have the same tuition rates. An online catalog containing a list of all undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs is at http://catalog.tamiu.edu

The University’s online COVID-19 Response Center is updated regularly and includes information on office schedules and services, an expansive FAQ, quick links, student resources, official information resources and much more.

To learn more about TAMIU’s Back Together Plan for Fall, go to https://www.tamiu.edu/coronavirus/student-faqs.shtml Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

TAMIU ranks 5th in the nation among the 100 Most Affordable Public Schools with the Highest Return on Investment (ROI), according to ranking authority Great Value Colleges. U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Edition of its popular Best Colleges guide ranks TAMIU as the second highest-ranked Texas public university in its Best Regional Universities West category and the highest-ranked regional campus of the Texas A&M University System.

Most recently, TAMIU earned a top tier ranking for its COVID-19 Pandemic response. The 2020 Educate to Career College ranking placed TAMIU in Tier I for colleges and universities that have responded to the pandemic in ways that benefit and protect students, especially in terms of available online learning resources. Some 1200 colleges across the nation were reviewed.

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAMIU’s campus is closed only to the general public. Entry to campus continues for students, faculty, staff and those having legitimate reasons to be on campus. Online and virtual services at the University continue, practicing all CDC Guidelines on gathering, masking and social distancing and with most staff working remotely.

Office hours are subject to change and it is recommended that phone or email contact be made first to determine the office’s schedule of operation. An online directory is here.

Fonte/Source: http://www.tamiu.edu/newsinfo/2020/08/tamiutrio81020.shtml